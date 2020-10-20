Dover Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Raises Full Year EPS Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

%

Change

2020

2019

%

Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 1,748



$ 1,825



(4) %

$ 4,903



$ 5,361



(9) % Net earnings 1

200



206



(3) %

501



510



(2) % Diluted EPS

1.38



1.40



(1) %

3.45



3.47



(1) %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









(5) %









(8) % Adjusted net earnings 2

232



235



(1) %

599



646



(7) % Adjusted diluted EPS

1.60



1.60



— %

4.12



4.40



(6) %



1 Q3 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $4.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also includes an additional $0.4 million expense related to the sale of Chino completed earlier in the year. Year-to-date 2020 and 2019 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $24.1 million and $11.2 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and year-to-date 2019 includes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

2 Q3 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.5 million and $25.6 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $4.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also excludes an additional $0.4 million expense related to the sale of Chino completed earlier in the year. Year-to-date 2020 and 2019 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $77.8 million and $78.5 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $24.1 million and $11.2 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of Chino, and year-to-date 2019 excludes a $46.9 million non-cash loss on assets held for sale related to Finder.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.7 billion, a decline of 4% (-5% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $200 million decreased 3%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.38 was down 1%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $232 million declined 1%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.60 was flat versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $4.9 billion, a decline of 9% (-8% organic) compared to the first nine months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $501 million decreased 2%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $3.45 declined 1% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $599 million declined 7%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.12 was down 6% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our third quarter results reflect the continued recovery in most of the markets we serve, as well as strong execution by our teams around the world. Operationally, we executed well in the quarter, which allowed us to respond effectively to the improved demand environment, deliver on the backlogs in our long-cycle businesses and positively impact the results for the quarter.

"The trajectory of new orders continued to improve through the third quarter resulting in approximately flat bookings compared to the same quarter last year. We saw activity improve with positive comparable year-over-year organic bookings across multiple markets, most notably marking & coding, automotive aftermarket, food retail, heat exchangers, biopharma, can making, plastics & processing and aerospace & defense. Digital textile printing, compression components and aftermarket, commercial foodservice and waste hauling remained impacted by pandemic-induced disruptions in their respective end-markets.

"This year has undoubtedly been challenging, but it also has provided Dover an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our diverse portfolio with balanced end market and geographic exposure. Our teams have adapted well to the challenging environment by focusing on what we can control as we serve our customers, maintain safe operating environments and reduce costs. We also continue to make significant strides on our process improvement and product simplification efforts, yielding robust margin performance despite demand softness.

"Looking forward, we recognize the uncertain macroeconomic environment but are cautiously optimistic about the balance of the year and the set-up for 2021. Our year-to-date performance positions us to absorb possible temporary disruptions, should those materialize in the fourth quarter. We are operating with a healthy order backlog and have levers in our possession for continued solid conversion margin performance. As a result of our operating results in Q3, we are raising our full year guidance for 2020."

FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

Full year 2020 GAAP EPS guidance was raised to $4.52 to $4.57 ($5.40 to $5.45 on an adjusted basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2020 results as well as updated 2020 guidance at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2020 DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 1,748,256



$ 1,825,345



$ 4,903,370



$ 5,360,808

Cost of goods and services 1,089,527



1,151,857



3,080,800



3,391,185

Gross profit 658,729



673,488



1,822,570



1,969,623

Selling, general, and administrative expenses 381,831



390,775



1,135,512



1,195,875

Loss on assets held for sale —



—



—



46,946

Operating earnings 276,898



282,713



687,058



726,802

Interest expense 27,724



31,410



83,703



94,972

Interest income (960)



(1,263)



(2,871)



(3,098)

Loss (gain) on sale of a business 557



—



(5,213)



—

Other income, net (1,420)



(5,364)



(9,887)



(11,059)

Earnings before provision for income taxes 250,997



257,930



621,326



645,987

Provision for income taxes 50,697



51,924



119,981



136,191

Net earnings $ 200,300



$ 206,006



$ 501,345



$ 509,796

















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.39



$ 1.42



$ 3.48



$ 3.51

Diluted $ 1.38



$ 1.40



$ 3.45



$ 3.47

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 144,032



145,372



144,082



145,276

Diluted 145,289



147,051



145,313



147,053

















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.50



$ 0.49



$ 1.48



$ 1.45

















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2019 REVENUE





















Engineered Products $ 408,160

$ 342,380

$ 386,562

$ 1,137,102



$ 418,851

$ 429,928

$ 426,689

$ 1,275,468

$ 422,089

$ 1,697,557

Fueling Solutions 359,982

326,495

380,511

1,066,988



373,050

390,586

411,769

1,175,405

444,772

1,620,177

Imaging &

Identification 256,765

227,977

265,690

750,432



268,354

266,588

275,109

810,051

274,420

1,084,471

Pumps & Process

Solutions 319,536

309,095

347,875

976,506



330,219

338,924

341,337

1,010,480

328,048

1,338,528

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 311,913

293,527

368,395

973,835



334,643

385,474

370,335

1,090,452

306,165

1,396,617

Intra-segment

eliminations (417)

(299)

(777)

(1,493)



(360)

(794)

106

(1,048)

95

(953)

Total consolidated

revenue $ 1,655,939

$ 1,499,175

$1,748,256 $4,903,370

$ 1,724,757

$ 1,810,706

$ 1,825,345

$ 5,360,808

$ 1,775,589

$ 7,136,397

























NET EARNINGS





















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Products $ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 64,890

$ 181,686



$ 67,119

$ 77,129

$ 74,367

$ 218,615

$ 73,233

$ 291,848

Fueling Solutions 53,498

47,214

66,601

167,313



37,230

52,637

68,069

157,936

73,937

231,873

Imaging &

Identification 51,482

38,046

51,928

141,456



55,955

54,641

61,655

172,251

57,233

229,484

Pumps & Process

Solutions 1 66,079

67,702

89,786

223,567



14,991

76,278

77,433

168,702

71,379

240,081

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 2 23,529

11,459

40,159

75,147



24,807

44,375

35,211

104,393

14,439

118,832

Total segment

earnings (EBIT) 263,682

212,123

313,364

789,169



200,102

305,060

316,735

821,897

290,221

1,112,118

Corporate expense /

other3 24,097

27,311

35,603

87,011



30,866

24,512

28,658

84,036

63,781

147,817

Interest expense 27,268

28,711

27,724

83,703



31,808

31,754

31,410

94,972

30,846

125,818

Interest income (1,183)

(728)

(960)

(2,871)



(890)

(945)

(1,263)

(3,098)

(1,428)

(4,526)

Earnings before

provision for income

taxes 213,500

156,829

250,997

621,326



138,318

249,739

257,930

645,987

197,022

843,009

Provision for income

taxes 37,221

32,063

50,697

119,981



32,613

51,654

51,924

136,191

28,900

165,091

Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 501,345



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 206,006

$ 509,796

$ 168,122

$ 677,918

























SEGMENT MARGIN

















Engineered Products 16.9 %

13.9 %

16.8 %

16.0 %



16.0 %

17.9 %

17.4 %

17.1 %

17.4 %

17.2 %

Fueling Solutions 14.9 %

14.5 %

17.5 %

15.7 %



10.0 %

13.5 %

16.5 %

13.4 %

16.6 %

14.3 %

Imaging &

Identification 20.1 %

16.7 %

19.5 %

18.8 %



20.9 %

20.5 %

22.4 %

21.3 %

20.9 %

21.2 %

Pumps & Process

Solutions 1 20.7 %

21.9 %

25.8 %

22.9 %



4.5 %

22.5 %

22.7 %

16.7 %

21.8 %

17.9 %

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 2 7.5 %

3.9 %

10.9 %

7.7 %



7.4 %

11.5 %

9.5 %

9.6 %

4.7 %

8.5 %

Total segment

operating margin 15.9 %

14.1 %

17.9 %

16.1 %



11.6 %

16.8 %

17.4 %

15.3 %

16.3 %

15.6 %

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE Engineered Products $ 10,122

$ 9,722

$ 10,717

$ 30,561



$ 10,359

$ 10,452

$ 10,095

$ 30,906

$ 10,126

$ 41,032

Fueling Solutions 18,339

17,968

18,014

54,321



17,879

18,945

18,744

55,568

19,477

75,045

Imaging &

Identification 8,769

9,224

9,809

27,802



7,435

7,413

7,360

22,208

8,322

30,530

Pumps & Process

Solutions 18,336

17,572

17,206

53,114



17,548

16,201

16,018

49,767

17,817

67,584

Refrigeration & Food

Equipment 11,548

11,421

12,081

35,050



13,011

12,777

13,047

38,835

12,525

51,360

Corporate 1,638

1,696

1,662

4,996



1,506

1,981

1,523

5,010

1,726

6,736

Total depreciation

and amortization

expense $ 68,752

$ 67,603

$ 69,489

$ 205,844



$ 67,738

$ 67,769

$ 66,787

$ 202,294

$ 69,993

$ 272,287

























1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. 2 Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q3 YTD 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"), respectively. Q2 and Q3 YTD 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets. 3 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

OVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share























2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2019 Net earnings per share:





















Basic $ 1.22

$ 0.87

$ 1.39

$ 3.48



$ 0.73

$ 1.36

$ 1.42

$ 3.51

$ 1.16

$ 4.67

Diluted $ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 1.38

$ 3.45



$ 0.72

$ 1.35

$ 1.40

$ 3.47

$ 1.15

$ 4.61

























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 501,345



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 206,006

$ 509,796

$ 168,122

$ 677,918

























Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 144,259

143,955

144,032

144,082



145,087

145,366

145,372

145,276

144,966

145,198

Diluted 145,782

144,995

145,289

145,313



146,911

147,179

147,051

147,053

146,790

146,992

























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2019 Adjusted net earnings:





















Net earnings $ 176,279

$ 124,766

$ 200,300

$ 501,345



$ 105,705

$ 198,085

$ 206,006

$ 509,796

$ 168,122

$ 677,918

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-

tax 1 34,062

34,101

35,325

103,488



35,635

34,997

34,244

104,876

33,460

138,336

Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (8,411)

(8,451)

(8,810)

(25,672)



(8,964)

(8,777)

(8,624)

(26,365)

(8,403)

(34,768)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 7,859

16,840

5,848

30,547



3,963

6,457

3,807

14,227

17,926

32,153

Rightsizing and other costs, tax

impact 2 (1,605)

(3,452)

(1,343)

(6,400)



(861)

(1,377)

(806)

(3,044)

(3,745)

(6,789)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-

tax 4 —

—

—

—



—

—

—

—

23,543

23,543

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax

impact 2 —

—

—

—



—

—

—

—

(5,163)

(5,163)

Loss on assets held for sale 5 —

—

—

—



46,946

—

—

46,946

—

46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6 (6,551)

781

557

(5,213)



—

—

—

—

—

—

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 1,592

(190)

(135)

1,267



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted net earnings $ 203,225

$ 164,395

$ 231,742

$ 599,362



$ 182,424

$ 229,385

$ 234,627

$ 646,436

$ 225,740

$ 872,176

























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:

















Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.21

$ 0.86

$ 1.38

$ 3.45



$ 0.72

$ 1.35

$ 1.40

$ 3.47

$ 1.15

$ 4.61

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-

tax 1 0.23

0.24

0.24

0.71



0.24

0.24

0.23

0.71

0.23

0.94

Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.18)



(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.18)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 0.05

0.12

0.04

0.21



0.03

0.04

0.03

0.10

0.12

0.22

Rightsizing and other costs, tax

impact 2 (0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.04)



(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.06)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-

tax 4 —

—

—

—



—

—

—

—

0.16

0.16

Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax

impact 2 —

—

—

—



—

—

—

—

(0.04)

(0.04)

Loss on assets held for sale 5 —

—

—

—



0.32

—

—

0.32

—

0.32

(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 6 (0.04)

—

—

(0.04)



—

—

—

—

—

—

(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2 0.01

—

—

0.01



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted diluted net earnings per

share $ 1.39

$ 1.13

$ 1.60

$ 4.12



$ 1.24

$ 1.56

$ 1.60

$ 4.40

$ 1.54

$ 5.93

























1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other asset charges. 4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021. 5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business. 6 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.























* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands) Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2019 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA













Engineered Products:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 69,094

$ 47,702

$ 64,890

$ 181,686



$ 67,119

$ 77,129

$ 74,367

$ 218,615

$ 73,233

$ 291,848

Rightsizing and other costs 361

4,169

2,375

6,905



80

1,125

590

1,795

1,355

3,150

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 69,455

51,871

67,265

188,591



67,199

78,254

74,957

220,410

74,588

294,998

Adjusted EBIT % 17.0 % 15.2 % 17.4 % 16.6 %

16.0 % 18.2 % 17.6 % 17.3 % 17.7 % 17.4 % Adjusted D&A 2 10,122

9,722

10,651

30,495



10,359

9,855

10,095

30,309

10,126

40,435

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 79,577

$ 61,593

$ 77,916

$ 219,086



$ 77,558

$ 88,109

$ 85,052

$ 250,719

$ 84,714

$ 335,433

Adjusted EBITDA % 19.5 % 18.0 % 20.2 % 19.3 %

18.5 % 20.5 % 19.9 % 19.7 % 20.1 % 19.8 % Fueling Solutions:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 53,498

$ 47,214

$ 66,601

$ 167,313



$ 37,230

$ 52,637

$ 68,069

$ 157,936

$ 73,937

$ 231,873

Rightsizing and other costs 1,493

868

1,615

3,976



752

1,768

811

3,331

1,554

4,885

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 54,991

48,082

68,216

171,289



37,982

54,405

68,880

161,267

75,491

236,758

Adjusted EBIT % 15.3 % 14.7 % 17.9 % 16.1 %

10.2 % 13.9 % 16.7 % 13.7 % 17.0 % 14.6 % Adjusted D&A 2 18,339

17,783

18,014

54,136



17,879

18,945

18,744

55,568

19,477

75,045

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 73,330

$ 65,865

$ 86,230

$ 225,425



$ 55,861

$ 73,350

$ 87,624

$ 216,835

$ 94,968

$ 311,803

Adjusted EBITDA % 20.4 % 20.2 % 22.7 % 21.1 %

15.0 % 18.8 % 21.3 % 18.4 % 21.4 % 19.2 % Imaging & Identification:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 51,482

$ 38,046

$ 51,928

$ 141,456



$ 55,955

$ 54,641

$ 61,655

$ 172,251

$ 57,233

$ 229,484

Rightsizing and other costs 264

(527)

99

(164)



389

1,268

301

1,958

4,392

6,350

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 51,746

37,519

52,027

141,292



56,344

55,909

61,956

174,209

61,625

235,834

Adjusted EBIT % 20.2 % 16.5 % 19.6 % 18.8 %

21.0 % 21.0 % 22.5 % 21.5 % 22.5 % 21.7 % Adjusted D&A 2 8,769

9,224

9,809

27,802



7,336

7,317

7,286

21,939

7,892

29,831

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 60,515

$ 46,743

$ 61,836

$ 169,094



$ 63,680

$ 63,226

$ 69,242

$ 196,148

$ 69,517

$ 265,665

Adjusted EBITDA % 23.6 % 20.5 % 23.3 % 22.5 %

23.7 % 23.7 % 25.2 % 24.2 % 25.3 % 24.5 % Pumps & Process Solutions:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 66,079

$ 67,702

$ 89,786

$ 223,567



$ 14,991

$ 76,278

$ 77,433

$ 168,702

$ 71,379

$ 240,081

Rightsizing and other costs 3,846

4,691

1,771

10,308



414

903

943

2,260

3,868

6,128

Loss on assets held for sale 1 —

—

—

—



46,946

—

—

46,946

—

46,946

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 69,925

72,393

91,557

233,875



62,351

77,181

78,376

217,908

75,247

293,155

Adjusted EBIT % 21.9 % 23.4 % 26.3 % 24.0 %

18.9 % 22.8 % 23.0 % 21.6 % 22.9 % 21.9 % Adjusted D&A 2 16,230

16,816

17,206

50,252



17,548

16,199

16,018

49,765

17,004

66,769

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 86,155

$ 89,209

$ 108,763

$ 284,127



$ 79,899

$ 93,380

$ 94,394

$ 267,673

$ 92,251

$ 359,924

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.0 % 28.9 % 31.3 % 29.1 %

24.2 % 27.6 % 27.7 % 26.5 % 28.1 % 26.9 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 23,529

$ 11,459

$ 40,159

$ 75,147



$ 24,807

$ 44,375

$ 35,211

$ 104,393

$ 14,439

$ 118,832

Rightsizing and other costs 704

6,016

(971)

5,749



2,293

666

840

3,799

2,243

6,042

(Gain) loss on disposition 3 (6,551)

781

557

(5,213)



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 17,682

18,256

39,745

75,683



27,100

45,041

36,051

108,192

16,682

124,874

Adjusted EBIT % 5.7 % 6.2 % 10.8 % 7.8 %

8.1 % 11.7 % 9.7 % 9.9 % 5.4 % 8.9 % Adjusted D&A 2 11,548

11,421

12,081

35,050



13,011

12,777

13,047

38,835

12,525

51,360

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 29,230

$ 29,677

$ 51,826

$ 110,733



$ 40,111

$ 57,818

$ 49,098

$ 147,027

$ 29,207

$ 176,234

Adjusted EBITDA % 9.4 % 10.1 % 14.1 % 11.4 %

12.0 % 15.0 % 13.3 % 13.5 % 9.5 % 12.6 % Total Segments:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) 4 $ 263,682

$ 212,123

$ 313,364

$ 789,169



$ 200,102

$ 305,060

$ 316,735

$ 821,897

$ 290,221

$ 1,112,118

Rightsizing and other costs 6,668

15,217

4,889

26,774



3,928

5,730

3,485

13,143

13,412

26,555

Loss on assets held for sale 1 —

—

—

—



46,946

—

—

46,946

—

46,946

(Gain) loss on disposition 3 (6,551)

781

557

(5,213)



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5 263,799

228,121

318,810

810,730



250,976

310,790

320,220

881,986

303,633

1,185,619

Adjusted EBIT % 4 15.9 % 15.2 % 18.2 % 16.5 %

14.5 % 17.2 % 17.5 % 16.4 % 17.1 % 16.6 % Adjusted D&A 2 65,008

64,966

67,761

197,735



66,133

65,093

65,190

196,416

67,024

263,440

Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 5 $ 328,807

$ 293,087

$ 386,571

$ 1,008,465



$ 317,109

$ 375,883

$ 385,410

$ 1,078,402

$ 370,657

$ 1,449,059

Adjusted EBITDA % 5 19.9 % 19.5 % 22.1 % 20.6 %

18.4 % 20.7 % 21.1 % 20.1 % 20.9 % 20.3 % 1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder. 2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. 3 Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q3 YTD 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively. 4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings. 5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors



2020

Q3

Q3 YTD Organic





Engineered Products (10.4) %

(10.9) % Fueling Solutions (7.9) %

(8.5) % Imaging & Identification (7.6) %

(8.6) % Pumps & Process Solutions (0.9) %

(3.6) % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2.6 %

(7.6) % Total Organic (5.1) %

(8.0) % Acquisitions 1.0 %

0.8 % Dispositions (0.8) %

(0.7) % Currency translation 0.7 %

(0.6) % Total* (4.2) %

(8.5) %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2020

Q3 Organic

United States (4.2) % Other Americas (4.7) % Europe (4.2) % Asia (10.1) % Other (5.8) % Total Organic (5.1) % Acquisitions 1.0 % Dispositions (0.8) % Currency translation 0.7 % Total* (4.2) %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

Range 2020 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP) $ 4.52



$ 4.57

Acquisition-related amortization, net

0.72

Rightsizing and other costs, net

0.19

Gain on disposition, net

(0.03)

2020 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 5.40



$ 5.45



DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow

2020





2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2019 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):















Operating activities $ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 339,247

$ 686,919



$ 24,524

$ 208,709

$ 350,865

$ 584,098

$ 361,208

$ 945,306

Investing activities (230,511)

(67,763)

(64,724)

(362,998)



(217,690)

(69,755)

(48,612)

(336,057)

(48,198)

(384,255)

Financing activities 280,954

(67,458)

(496,832)

(283,336)



36,067

(60,596)

(277,901)

(302,430)

(255,612)

(558,042)



Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2019 Cash flow from operating activities1 $ 75,863

$ 271,809

$ 339,247

$ 686,919



$ 24,524

$ 208,709

$ 350,865

$ 584,098

$ 361,208

$ 945,306

Less: Capital expenditures (40,172)

(38,999)

(44,393)

(123,564)



(37,122)

(53,970)

(46,184)

(137,276)

(49,528)

(186,804)

Free cash flow $ 35,691

$ 232,810

$ 294,854

$ 563,355



$ (12,598)

$ 154,739

$ 304,681

$ 446,822

$ 311,680

$ 758,502

























Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue 2.2 % 15.5 % 16.9 % 11.5 %

(0.7) % 8.5 % 16.7 % 8.3 % 17.6 % 10.6 %























Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings 20.2 % 186.6 % 147.2 % 112.4 %

(11.9) % 78.1 % 147.9 % 87.6 % 185.4 % 111.9 %























1 Q3 2020 YTD cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2 and Q3, and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2020

2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2019 BOOKINGS













































Engineered Products $ 414,972

$ 278,373

$ 381,139

1,074,484



$ 427,697

$ 397,420

$ 426,059

1,251,176

$ 457,145

$ 1,708,321

Fueling Solutions 373,070

311,498

383,902

1,068,470



343,083

394,256

450,727

1,188,066

425,698

1,613,764

Imaging & Identification 272,604

221,315

266,423

760,342



267,762

264,175

284,527

816,464

276,451

1,092,915

Pumps & Process Solutions 369,403

275,872

323,801

969,076



369,801

375,905

329,642

1,075,348

318,482

1,393,830

Refrigeration & Food Equipment 355,157

326,400

449,549

1,131,106



376,998

384,365

323,422

1,084,785

361,970

1,446,755

Intra-segment eliminations (375)

(460)

(926)

(1,761)



(725)

(490)

(528)

(1,743)

872

(871)

Total consolidated bookings $ 1,784,831

$ 1,412,998

$ 1,803,888

$ 5,001,717



$ 1,784,616

$ 1,815,631

$ 1,813,849

$ 5,414,096

$ 1,840,618

$ 7,254,714

























BACKLOG













































Engineered Products $ 453,867

$ 378,874

$ 373,458





$ 451,335

$ 418,154

$ 416,025



$ 452,142



Fueling Solutions 211,518

199,305

204,574





185,847

186,202

223,081



205,842



Imaging & Identification 170,119

168,904

171,158





118,177

116,810

121,877



125,775



Pumps & Process Solutions 397,969

379,090

361,631





353,066

378,427

361,478



353,073



Refrigeration & Food Equipment 356,133

390,368

472,140





311,632

310,454

262,870



320,577



Intra-segment eliminations (159)

(367)

(269)





(403)

(141)

(252)



(249)



Total consolidated backlog $ 1,589,447

$ 1,516,174

$ 1,582,692





$ 1,419,654

$ 1,409,906

$ 1,385,079



$ 1,457,160





























































































Bookings Growth Factors





2020

Q3

Q3 YTD Organic





Engineered Products (11.6) %

(14.2) % Fueling Solutions (14.2) %

(8.7) % Imaging & Identification (9.9) %

(8.7) % Pumps & Process Solutions (3.7) %

(9.4) % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 41.3 %

6.7 % Total Organic (1.1) %

(7.0) % Acquisitions 0.8 %

0.8 % Dispositions (0.6) %

(0.6) % Currency translation 0.4 %

(0.8) % Total* (0.5) %

(7.6) %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs, a 2019 loss on assets held for sale and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz Vice President - Corporate Development

Vice President - Communications and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131

[email protected] [email protected]





