Dover To Host Analyst Meeting On September 11, 2018

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE : DOV ) will host a meeting with sell-side analysts on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 to provide a general corporate update and discuss near-term cost reduction plans.

A webcast of the meeting will be available live to all interested parties beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. A link to the live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on Dover's website (dovercorporation.com) prior to the webcast, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 26,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

