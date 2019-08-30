Dover To Host Investor Meeting

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) will host an investor meeting on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. A presentation will be given by Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin.

A webcast of the presentation will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. A link to the live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available at dovercorporation.com prior to the webcast, and the replay will be archived on the website.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

