Dover Will Have a Major Presence at Premier Convenience Store and Retail Fueling Industry Trade Show

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that the Company will showcase multiple businesses at the National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show ("NACS Show") and Petroleum Equipment Institute Convention ("PEI Convention") in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 7-10, 2018. With nearly 25,000 attendees last year, the NACS Show and PEI Convention is the premier convenience and retail fueling industry event of the year and the largest of its kind in the United States.

Dover's businesses participating at this year's show include: OPW, Blackmer, Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), Dover Food Retail and Unified Brands. Attendees at this year's events can expect these businesses to display and demo the latest innovations, including:

OPW: A global leader in fluid-handling solutions, OPW will display the latest innovations in retail fueling and car wash solutions. These leading-edge innovations include: cleaner fueling nozzles featuring true dripless spout technology and diesel capture technology; EPA-compliant, testable products compatible with the four major regulatory test requirements for new and existing Underground Storage Tank (UST) systems; watertight solutions designed to prevent water intrusion into USTs through spill containers, piping, conduits, tank and dispenser sumps; the Tandem Surfline highlighting in-bay automatic design with a soft-touch machine providing an exceptional wash experience incorporating an overhead design that creates a wide-open, easy-to-use wash bay from OPW's PDQ Manufacturing; and the innovative CivaCommand system, by OPW's Civacon brand, which integrates all tank-truck loading and unloading information, including overfill prevention, crossover prevention, air controls, security and productivity, into a seamless touchscreen interface.

Blackmer: Also located within the OPW exhibit will be Blackmer, part of Dover's PSG, which will be featuring its full line of sliding vane pumps developed for a wide range of applications such as Diesel Exhaust Fluid pumping and truck mounted pumping for transfer of many petroleum products.

Dover Fueling Solutions: DFS, a part of Dover that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, will display its entire portfolio of products and solutions at NACS 2018. The Company will place a strong focus on their offering of a complete EMV® solution for their customers. EMV is the global standard created by EuroPay, Mastercard and Visa that secures card transactions by authenticating debit or credit cards, verifying the cardholder and authorizing the transaction. The major benefit of EMV technology is a reduction in fraud. Instances of such fraud continue to increase at pay-at-the-pump on dispensing units that do not have the upgraded security. DFS is encouraging retailers to act with urgency to upgrade their equipment now to alleviate foreseen issues with industry technician shortages as the October 1, 2020 deadline approaches for EMV compliance.

Dover Food Retail and Unified Brands: The DFS booth will also bring together the brands of Dover Food Retail, Hillphoenix and Anthony, along with Unified Brands. This group will showcase how they work together to provide a complete end-to-end solution for fuel retailing and food operations. Dover Food Retail will feature its Interactive Convenience Store 360 Panorama presentation where viewers can experience DFS and Dover Food Retail products and solutions that are used both inside and outside of a convenience store environment. The viewer can move through the inside of the virtual store to see Hillphoenix display cases and Anthony door systems, go into the virtual back room to see the Hillphoenix Powerwall power system, and climb the virtual ladder to see the new Hillphoenix AdaptaPak distributed refrigeration system on the roof. DFS fueling dispensers, wetstock management and point-of-sale systems will also be visualized. Additionally, Unified Brands will be featuring its new Augmented Reality product experience. Team members will also show attendees how to download the Unified Brands Product app so designers and operators can review products during the design and planning process.

Convenience stores remain a strong area of focus and growth for Dover. According to NACS, the U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 154,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 160 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population.

About OPW:

For 125 years, OPW has led the way in designing and manufacturing world-class retail fueling, fluid handling and car wash system solutions for the safe and efficient handling and distribution of fuels and critical fluids. OPW makes above ground and below ground products for both conventional, vapor recovery and clean energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. Additionally, OPW supplies loading arms, valves and dry-break couplings, tank truck equipment, rail car valves and equipment, and car wash systems. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of the Dover Corporation. To learn more about OPW's 125 years of providing industry-leading solutions, visit our website at opwglobal.com.

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is a leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer—headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA—is part of PSG®, a Dover company.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, ProGauge, Tokheim, Wayne Fueling Systems and OPW's Fuel Management Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, France, India, China, and Brazil. For more information about DFS, visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Unified Brands:

Unified Brands and its Groen, CapKold, Randell, Avtec, A la Cart, and Power Soak product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion ware washing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 26,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

