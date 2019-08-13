Dovetail Genomics® Launches Omni-C™ Technology

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dovetail Genomics, the industry leader in advanced genomic solutions for proximity ligation, today announced the global availability of its latest Hi-C offering, Omni-C. The new kit offers superior genomic coverage over standard Hi-C approaches, better enabling a broad range of applications from genome assembly to variant detection. In addition, the Omni-C assay has been designed for ease of use and improved reproducibility.

"We have very much enjoyed the early access collaboration with Dovetail Genomics and have found the new Omni-C protocol very intuitive and easy to follow," said Dr. Carl-Johan Rubin, Head of NGI Applications Development at the Science for Life Laboratory in Stockholm. "We are excited about the promise of leveraging the Omni-C kit to build more complete genome assemblies and for investigating genome architecture."

Traditional restriction enzyme-based Hi-C approaches generate data only near the restriction enzyme sites, leading to critical gaps in information. The Omni-C kit was specifically designed to overcome these limitations, providing a novel view into the significant portion of the genome that does not contain these restriction sites — estimated to be around 20% in human genomes. As a result, Omni-C offers a powerful new tool to help researchers expand their understanding of genome structure, generate the highest quality genome assemblies possible and detect significantly more genetic variants, from SNPs to large structural variants — all in one library preparation.

"Omni-C represents the latest in a growing line-up of Hi-C products from Dovetail Genomics that we have developed in response to our customers' requests," said Neil Kennedy, SVP of Commercial Operations. "Our catalog of proximity ligation kits and supporting analysis solutions will soon expand further to include an MNase-based kit as well as targeted Hi-ChIP assays. The superior uniformity of coverage afforded by our newest assay helps ensure all regions of the genome are represented in the data and that no regions are blind from analysis. We are thrilled to be able to continue providing the very latest, high-value long-range genomic solutions to the scientific community."



About Dovetail

Dovetail Genomics LLC is transforming genomics by making long-range information readily accessible to all. The company enables researchers and clinicians to solve complex problems involving de novo assembly, structural variation, microbiome analysis, cancer research, phasing analysis and more by providing them a more comprehensive view of the genome. With 68 pending applications and 14 issued patents, its proprietary in vitro proximity ligation approach and assembly algorithms simplify genomic discovery by integrating the highest quality long-range genomic information with next-gen sequencing output. Dovetail is based in Scotts Valley, California. For more information on Dovetail, its technology and service offerings, visit https://dovetailgenomics.com/omni-c/. Follow Dovetail on Twitter @DTGenomics.

