Dow reports second quarter 2021 results

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.51; Operating EPS¹ was $2.72, compared to a loss per share of $0.26 in the year-ago period and an increase of $1.36 versus the prior quarter. Operating EPS excludes certain items in the quarter, totaling $0.21 per share, primarily related to an early extinguishment of debt and digitalization program expenses.
- Net sales were $13.9 billion, up 66% versus the year-ago period and 17% sequentially, with gains in all operating segments, businesses and regions.
- Local price increased 53% versus the year-ago period and 16% sequentially, reflecting gains in all operating segments, businesses and regions, driven by tight supply and demand fundamentals across key value chains.
- Volume increased 9% versus the year-ago period, with gains in all operating segments, led by polyurethane and silicones applications on demand recovery from the impact of the pandemic. Sequentially, volume increased 1% as demand gains in infrastructure, industrial and personal care end markets were partly offset by lingering supply constraints from the impact of Winter Storm Uri on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
- Equity earnings were $278 million, up $373 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by margin expansion in polyurethanes and polyethylene at the Sadara and Kuwait joint ventures. Equity earnings were up $54 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily driven by the Thai joint ventures.
- GAAP Net Income was $1.9 billion. Operating EBIT1 was up $2.8 billion from the year-ago period, with increases in all operating segments and businesses. The gains reflected margin expansion and improved equity earnings due to tight supply and increased demand across key chains. Sequentially, operating EBIT was up $1.3 billion, with increases in every operating segment and business.
- Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $2 billion, up $422 million versus the year-ago period and an increase of $2.2 billion compared to the prior quarter. Free cash flow1 was $1.7 billion.
- Dow reduced gross debt by $1.1 billion in the quarter. The Company's proactive liability management actions to redeem existing notes maturing in 2024 have resulted in no substantive long-term debt maturities due until the end of 2025 and a reduction in annual interest expense by $35 million.
- Returns to shareholders totaled $722 million in the quarter, comprised of $522 million in dividends and $200 million in share repurchases.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2Q21
|
2Q20
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q21
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$13,885
|
$8,354
|
$5,531
|
$11,882
|
$2,003
|
GAAP Income, Net of Tax
|
$1,932
|
$(217)
|
$2,149
|
$1,006
|
$926
|
Operating EBIT¹
|
$2,828
|
$57
|
$2,771
|
$1,554
|
$1,274
|
Operating EBIT Margin¹
|
20.4%
|
0.7%
|
1,970 bps
|
13.1%
|
730 bps
|
Operating EBITDA¹
|
$3,573
|
$757
|
$2,816
|
$2,271
|
$1,302
|
GAAP Earnings Per Share
|
$2.51
|
$(0.31)
|
$2.82
|
$1.32
|
$1.19
|
Operating Earnings Per Share¹
|
$2.72
|
$(0.26)
|
$2.98
|
$1.36
|
$1.36
|
Cash Provided by (Used for)
|
$2,021
|
$1,599
|
$422
|
$(228)
|
$2,249
|
1.
|
Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Conversion are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.
CEO QUOTE
Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:
"Our second quarter results reflected strong demand in all our value chains and regions as we achieved substantial growth in sales and earnings both sequentially and year-over-year. Team Dow maintained its focus on execution and cost discipline, resulting in continued margin expansion. With our deliberate approach to capital allocation, we reduced gross debt by more than $1 billion; advanced our incremental, high-growth investments; returned cash to shareholders through our industry-leading dividend; and resumed our share repurchase program. And, we released our consolidated ESG report, "INtersections", which provides enhanced transparency on our environmental, social and governance priorities and performance."
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
In millions, except margin
|
2Q21
|
2Q20
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q21
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$7,121
|
$4,001
|
$3,120
|
$6,082
|
$1,039
|
Operating EBIT
|
$2,014
|
$318
|
$1,696
|
$1,228
|
$786
|
Operating EBIT Margin
|
28.3%
|
7.9%
|
2,040 bps
|
20.2%
|
810 bps
|
Equity Earnings
|
$130
|
$20
|
$110
|
$106
|
$24
Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales were $7.1 billion, up 78% versus the year-ago period. Local price increased 70% due to strong supply and demand fundamentals, with gains in both businesses and across all regions. Currency increased net sales by 4%. Volume increased 4%, primarily driven by gains in olefins, coproducts, and elastomers, partially offset by lower polyethylene volumes due to supply constraints. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a 17% net sales improvement, driven by continued local price gains across both businesses and in all regions.
Equity earnings for the segment were $130 million, up $110 million compared to the year-ago period. Gains were driven by improved integrated polyethylene margins at the Kuwait, Thai, and Sadara joint ventures. On a sequential basis, equity earnings increased by $24 million due to margin expansion at the Thai and Kuwait joint ventures.
Operating EBIT was $2 billion, compared to $318 million in the year-ago period, reflecting margin improvement and increased equity earnings. Op. EBIT margins were up 2,040 basis points year-over-year. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was up $786 million, expanding Op. EBIT margins by 810 basis points.
Packaging and Specialty Plastics business reported a net sales increase versus the year-ago period, led by local price gains in industrial & consumer packaging, and flexible food & beverage packaging applications. Volumes declined year-over-year due to lower polyethylene supply volumes from lingering effects of Winter Storm Uri and planned maintenance turnarounds. Compared to the prior quarter, the business delivered local price gains in all regions, driven by strong supply and demand fundamentals. Sequential volumes declined due to continued supply constraints from weather-related production outages and planned maintenance turnarounds.
Hydrocarbons & Energy business reported a net sales increase compared to the year-ago period. These gains were driven by higher local prices and volumes in hydrocarbons and energy and in all regions except Asia Pacific. Sequentially, the business delivered sales gains, primarily due to local price increases in olefins.
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
In millions, except margin
|
2Q21
|
2Q20
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q21
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$4,215
|
$2,417
|
$1,798
|
$3,607
|
$608
|
Operating EBIT
|
$648
|
$(220)
|
$868
|
$326
|
$322
|
Operating EBIT Margin
|
15.4%
|
(9.1%)
|
2,450 bps
|
9.0%
|
640 bps
|
Equity Earnings (Losses)
|
$144
|
$(113)
|
$257
|
$115
|
$29
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales were $4.2 billion, up 74% versus the year-ago period on significant recovery from the height of the pandemic in 2020. Local price improved 53% with double-digit gains in both businesses and in all regions, led by increases in consumer durable goods & appliances end markets. Segment volumes increased by 15% as strong demand in infrastructure, mobility and furniture & bedding end markets was partially offset by supply constraints in solvents and intermediates. Currency increased net sales by 6% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a net sales increase of 17%, driven by double-digit price gains in both businesses and in all regions as well as solid volume growth in Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals.
Equity earnings for the segment were $144 million, an increase of $257 million compared to the year-ago period, driven by margin expansion at the Sadara and Kuwait joint ventures. On a sequential basis, equity earnings increased by $29 million due to margin improvement at the Sadara and Thai joint ventures.
Operating EBIT was $648 million, an increase of $868 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to pandemic recovery combined with strong supply and demand fundamentals in both businesses. Op. EBIT margins were up 2,450 basis points year-over-year. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was up $322 million, expanding Op. EBIT margins by 640 basis points, driven by margin improvement across both businesses.
Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business increased net sales compared to the pandemic lows of the year-ago period due to strong local price, demand recovery and currency. Local price increased in all key value chains, end-market applications and regions on tight supply and demand fundamentals. Volume growth was primarily due to robust consumer demand in durable goods & appliances and construction end markets. Sequentially, the business delivered sales growth on increased local price and volumes from continuing strong underlying market dynamics, particularly in infrastructure applications.
Industrial Solutions business net sales increased from the year-ago period as a result of local price gains in offerings for coatings, industrial and electronics end markets across all regions. Volume increases in materials for industrial manufacturing, coatings, and infrastructure were more than offset by planned turnarounds, third-party supply constraints, and lingering effects of Winter Storm Uri. Net sales increased sequentially, driven by local price gains in all regions and were partially offset by lower volumes due to supply constraints from Winter Storm Uri.
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
Three Months Ended June 30
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
In millions, except margin
|
2Q21
|
2Q20
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q21
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$2,465
|
$1,855
|
$610
|
$2,123
|
$342
|
Operating EBIT
|
$225
|
$27
|
$198
|
$62
|
$163
|
Operating EBIT Margin
|
9.1%
|
1.5%
|
760 bps
|
2.9%
|
620 bps
|
Equity Earnings
|
-
|
$2
|
$(2)
|
$2
|
$(2)
Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales were $2.5 billion, up 33% over the year-ago period. Local price increased 16% with gains in both business and in all regions. Volume increased 13% as mobility, electronics and building & infrastructure end markets saw significant demand recovery from the impacts of the pandemic in the year-ago period. Currency increased net sales by 4% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a 16% increase in sales with price gains in both businesses and in all regions. Volume rose 8% sequentially due to lower planned maintenance activity and strong demand for silicones and coatings applications.
Operating EBIT was $225 million, compared to $27 million in the year-ago period, as Op. EBIT margins increased 760 basis points due to pricing gains and strong consumer and industrial demand recovery. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was up $163 million, expanding Op. EBIT margins by 620 basis points on pricing momentum and lower planned maintenance costs.
Consumer Solutions business achieved higher net sales year-over-year, as demand recovery for silicones offerings led to local price and volume gains in all regions. Sequentially, the business achieved broad-based volume growth due to lower planned maintenance activity and strong demand for silicones applications, including personal care applications, as certain geographies began to experience an increase in travel, workplace and social activities.
Coatings & Performance Monomers business achieved higher net sales year-over-year primarily driven by local price gains in all regions. Volumes were in line with the year-ago period as increased demand for coatings applications was offset by limited supply availability due to lingering raw material and logistical constraints from Winter Storm Uri. Sequentially, the business experienced local price gains that were supported by supply and demand fundamentals and increased raw material costs. Volume increased sequentially due to strong seasonal demand for industrial and architectural coatings.
OUTLOOK
"Our first half performance reflects Team Dow's agility in responding to increased customer demand despite industry supply disruptions across many value chains," said Fitterling. "Looking ahead, we expect earnings momentum from additional improvements in consumer spending, international travel and industrial production. As the economic recovery broadens around the world, Dow is well positioned to continue capturing value with our differentiated materials science portfolio and participation in fast-growing end markets. We will share more about our strategic and financial priorities to continue creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders at our upcoming Investor Day on October 6, 2021."
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Net sales
|
$
|
13,885
|
$
|
8,354
|
$
|
25,767
|
$
|
18,124
|
Cost of sales
|
10,740
|
7,610
|
20,802
|
15,840
|
Research and development expenses
|
228
|
182
|
422
|
361
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
440
|
357
|
806
|
691
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
100
|
100
|
201
|
200
|
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
|
22
|
6
|
22
|
102
|
Integration and separation costs
|
—
|
46
|
—
|
111
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates
|
278
|
(95)
|
502
|
(184)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
(3)
|
53
|
125
|
(28)
|
Interest income
|
13
|
6
|
21
|
21
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
|
187
|
200
|
383
|
415
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
2,456
|
(183)
|
3,779
|
213
|
Provision for income taxes
|
524
|
34
|
841
|
172
|
Net income (loss)
|
1,932
|
(217)
|
2,938
|
41
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
31
|
8
|
46
|
27
|
Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders
|
$
|
1,901
|
$
|
(225)
|
$
|
2,892
|
$
|
14
|
—
|
—
|
Per common share data:
|
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic
|
$
|
2.53
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
$
|
3.86
|
$
|
0.01
|
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
|
$
|
2.51
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
$
|
3.83
|
$
|
0.01
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|
747.0
|
739.3
|
745.9
|
739.7
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
752.9
|
739.3
|
751.4
|
741.0
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Dec 31,
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents (variable interest entities restricted - 2021: $36; 2020: $26)
|
$
|
3,491
|
$
|
5,104
|
Accounts and notes receivable:
|
Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2021: $59; 2020: $51)
|
6,456
|
4,839
|
Other
|
2,650
|
2,551
|
Inventories
|
6,952
|
5,701
|
Other current assets
|
803
|
889
|
Total current assets
|
20,352
|
19,084
|
Investments
|
Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
|
1,754
|
1,327
|
Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2021: $1,655; 2020: $1,674)
|
2,764
|
2,775
|
Noncurrent receivables
|
480
|
465
|
Total investments
|
4,998
|
4,567
|
Property
|
Property
|
56,564
|
56,325
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation
|
36,700
|
36,086
|
Net property (variable interest entities restricted - 2021: $204; 2020: $232)
|
19,864
|
20,239
|
Other Assets
|
Goodwill
|
8,833
|
8,908
|
Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2021: $4,650; 2020: $4,428)
|
3,093
|
3,352
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,745
|
1,856
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
1,529
|
2,215
|
Deferred charges and other assets
|
1,354
|
1,249
|
Total other assets
|
16,554
|
17,580
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
61,768
|
$
|
61,470
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Notes payable
|
$
|
203
|
$
|
156
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
445
|
460
|
Accounts payable:
|
Trade
|
4,664
|
3,763
|
Other
|
2,638
|
2,126
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
402
|
416
|
Income taxes payable
|
462
|
397
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
3,494
|
3,790
|
Total current liabilities
|
12,308
|
11,108
|
Long-Term Debt (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2021: $5; 2020: $6)
|
15,093
|
16,491
|
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
504
|
405
|
Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent
|
8,888
|
11,648
|
Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent
|
975
|
1,013
|
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
|
1,419
|
1,521
|
Other noncurrent obligations
|
6,428
|
6,279
|
Total other noncurrent liabilities
|
18,214
|
20,866
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;
|
8
|
8
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
7,898
|
7,595
|
Retained earnings
|
18,200
|
16,361
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(9,676)
|
(10,855)
|
Unearned ESOP shares
|
(32)
|
(49)
|
Treasury stock at cost (2021: 15,752,678 shares; 2020: 12,803,303 shares)
|
(825)
|
(625)
|
Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity
|
15,573
|
12,435
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
580
|
570
|
Total equity
|
16,153
|
13,005
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
61,768
|
$
|
61,470
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,938
|
$
|
41
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,462
|
1,424
|
Provision (credit) for deferred income tax
|
388
|
(59)
|
Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than (in excess of) dividends received
|
(283)
|
455
|
Net periodic pension benefit cost
|
29
|
129
|
Pension contributions
|
(1,109)
|
(112)
|
Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments
|
(50)
|
(39)
|
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
|
22
|
102
|
Other net loss
|
224
|
163
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
(1,903)
|
696
|
Inventories
|
(1,278)
|
429
|
Accounts payable
|
1,357
|
(896)
|
Other assets and liabilities, net
|
(4)
|
502
|
Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|
1,793
|
2,835
|
Cash used for operating activities - discontinued operations
|
(80)
|
(6)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
1,713
|
2,829
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(622)
|
(668)
|
Investment in gas field developments
|
(24)
|
(5)
|
Purchases of previously leased assets
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested
|
10
|
14
|
Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(107)
|
—
|
Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates
|
—
|
(236)
|
Distributions and loan repayments from nonconsolidated affiliates
|
11
|
6
|
Purchases of investments
|
(560)
|
(462)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
|
527
|
790
|
Other investing activities, net
|
—
|
29
|
Cash used for investing activities
|
(768)
|
(534)
|
Financing Activities
|
Changes in short-term notes payable
|
(38)
|
181
|
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months
|
72
|
163
|
Payments on short-term debt greater than three months
|
—
|
(100)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
68
|
2,509
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(1,425)
|
(2,359)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(200)
|
(125)
|
Proceeds from issuance of stock
|
200
|
30
|
Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs
|
(95)
|
(99)
|
Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements
|
(11)
|
(26)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(28)
|
(19)
|
Dividends paid to stockholders
|
(1,043)
|
(1,034)
|
Cash used for financing activities
|
(2,500)
|
(879)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(12)
|
(66)
|
Summary
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(1,567)
|
1,350
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
5,108
|
2,380
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
3,541
|
$
|
3,730
|
Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"
|
50
|
6
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
3,491
|
$
|
3,724
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Net Sales by Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
$
|
7,121
|
$
|
4,001
|
$
|
13,203
|
$
|
8,610
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
4,215
|
2,417
|
7,822
|
5,462
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
2,465
|
1,855
|
4,588
|
3,920
|
Corporate
|
84
|
81
|
154
|
132
|
Total
|
$
|
13,885
|
$
|
8,354
|
$
|
25,767
|
$
|
18,124
|
U.S. & Canada
|
$
|
4,927
|
$
|
2,944
|
$
|
8,955
|
$
|
6,494
|
EMEAI 1
|
5,102
|
2,711
|
9,431
|
6,122
|
Asia Pacific
|
2,479
|
1,932
|
4,844
|
3,777
|
Latin America
|
1,377
|
767
|
2,537
|
1,731
|
Total
|
$
|
13,885
|
$
|
8,354
|
$
|
25,767
|
$
|
18,124
|
Net Sales Variance by
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021
|
Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021
|
Local
|
Currency
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Local
|
Currency
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Percent change from prior year
|
Packaging & Specialty
|
70
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
78
|
%
|
46
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
53
|
%
|
Industrial Intermediates &
|
53
|
6
|
15
|
74
|
36
|
4
|
3
|
43
|
Performance Materials &
|
16
|
4
|
13
|
33
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
17
|
Total
|
53
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
66
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
42
|
%
|
Total, excluding the
|
45
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
57
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
37
|
%
|
U.S. & Canada
|
55
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
67
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
38
|
%
|
EMEAI 1
|
63
|
11
|
14
|
88
|
38
|
9
|
7
|
54
|
Asia Pacific
|
28
|
4
|
(4)
|
28
|
21
|
4
|
3
|
28
|
Latin America
|
70
|
—
|
10
|
80
|
45
|
—
|
2
|
47
|
Total
|
53
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
66
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
42
|
%
|
Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021
|
Local
|
Currency
|
Volume
|
Total
|
Percent change from prior quarter
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
19
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
17
|
(1)
|
1
|
17
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
9
|
(1)
|
8
|
16
|
Total
|
16
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business
|
17
|
%
|
(1)
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
U.S. & Canada
|
13
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
EMEAI 1
|
21
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
18
|
Asia Pacific
|
10
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
5
|
Latin America
|
23
|
—
|
(4)
|
19
|
Total
|
16
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
1. Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Operating EBIT by Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
$
|
2,014
|
$
|
318
|
$
|
3,242
|
$
|
898
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
648
|
(220)
|
974
|
(45)
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
225
|
27
|
287
|
189
|
Corporate
|
(59)
|
(68)
|
(121)
|
(142)
|
Total
|
$
|
2,828
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
4,382
|
$
|
900
|
Depreciation and Amortization by Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
$
|
352
|
$
|
334
|
$
|
688
|
$
|
686
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
168
|
145
|
324
|
295
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
217
|
215
|
435
|
431
|
Corporate
|
8
|
6
|
15
|
12
|
Total
|
$
|
745
|
$
|
700
|
$
|
1,462
|
$
|
1,424
|
Operating EBITDA by Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
$
|
2,366
|
$
|
652
|
$
|
3,930
|
$
|
1,584
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
816
|
(75)
|
1,298
|
250
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
442
|
242
|
722
|
620
|
Corporate
|
(51)
|
(62)
|
(106)
|
(130)
|
Total
|
$
|
3,573
|
$
|
757
|
$
|
5,844
|
$
|
2,324
|
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
$
|
130
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
236
|
$
|
25
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
144
|
(113)
|
259
|
(189)
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Corporate
|
4
|
(4)
|
5
|
(23)
|
Total
|
$
|
278
|
$
|
(95)
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
(184)
|
Reconciliation of "Net income" to "Operating EBIT"
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,006
|
$
|
1,932
|
$
|
(217)
|
$
|
2,938
|
$
|
41
|
+ Provision for income taxes
|
317
|
524
|
34
|
841
|
172
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
1,323
|
$
|
2,456
|
$
|
(183)
|
$
|
3,779
|
$
|
213
|
- Interest income
|
8
|
13
|
6
|
21
|
21
|
+ Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
|
196
|
187
|
200
|
383
|
415
|
- Significant items
|
(43)
|
(198)
|
(46)
|
(241)
|
(293)
|
Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,554
|
$
|
2,828
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
4,382
|
$
|
900
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$
|
2,456
|
$
|
1,901
|
$
|
2.51
|
Less: Significant items
|
Digitalization program costs 4
|
(48)
|
(37)
|
(0.05)
|
Cost of sales ($41 million);
|
Restructuring, implementation costs and
|
(43)
|
(34)
|
(0.04)
|
Cost of sales ($17 million);
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(102)
|
(84)
|
(0.11)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Indemnification and other transaction
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(0.01)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Total significant items
|
$
|
(198)
|
$
|
(160)
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,654
|
$
|
2,061
|
$
|
2.72
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2020
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$
|
(183)
|
$
|
(225)
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
Less: Significant items
|
Integration and separation costs
|
(46)
|
(36)
|
(0.05)
|
Integration and separation costs
|
Restructuring, implementation costs and
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
(0.01)
|
Restructuring and asset related
|
Litigation related charges, awards and
|
6
|
6
|
0.01
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Total significant items
|
$
|
(46)
|
$
|
(36)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
(137)
|
$
|
(189)
|
$
|
(0.26)
|
1. "Income (loss) before income taxes."
|
2. "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the
|
3. "Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted."
|
4. Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
|
5. Restructuring charges, asset related charges, and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
|
6. Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which,
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$
|
3,779
|
$
|
2,892
|
$
|
3.83
|
Less: Significant items
|
Digitalization program costs 4
|
(81)
|
(62)
|
(0.08)
|
Cost of sales ($70 million);
|
Restructuring, implementation costs and
|
(53)
|
(42)
|
(0.05)
|
Cost of sales ($26 million);
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(102)
|
(84)
|
(0.11)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Indemnification and other transaction
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(0.01)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Total significant items
|
$
|
(241)
|
$
|
(193)
|
$
|
(0.25)
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
4,020
|
$
|
3,085
|
$
|
4.08
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
0.01
|
Less: Significant items
|
Integration and separation costs
|
(111)
|
(87)
|
(0.12)
|
Integration and separation costs
|
Restructuring, implementation costs and
|
(102)
|
(85)
|
(0.12)
|
Restructuring and asset related
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(86)
|
(70)
|
(0.09)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Litigation related charges, awards and
|
6
|
6
|
0.01
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Total significant items
|
$
|
(293)
|
$
|
(236)
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
506
|
$
|
250
|
$
|
0.33
|
1. "Income before income taxes"
|
2. "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted
|
3. "Earnings per common share - diluted."
|
4. Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
|
5. Restructuring charges, asset related charges, and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
|
6. Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which,
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2021
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$
|
1,323
|
$
|
991
|
$
|
1.32
|
Less: Significant items
|
Restructuring, implementation costs and
|
(10)
|
(8)
|
(0.01)
|
Cost of sales ($9 million);
|
Digitalization program costs 5
|
(33)
|
(25)
|
(0.03)
|
Cost of sales ($29 million);
|
Total significant items
|
$
|
(43)
|
$
|
(33)
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,366
|
$
|
1,024
|
$
|
1.36
|
1. "Income before income taxes"
|
2. "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted
|
3. "Earnings per common share - diluted."
|
4. Restructuring charges, asset related charges, and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program.
|
5. Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program.
|
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing
|
$
|
2,021
|
$
|
1,599
|
$
|
1,793
|
$
|
2,835
|
Capital expenditures
|
(333)
|
(273)
|
(622)
|
(668)
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 1
|
$
|
1,688
|
$
|
1,326
|
$
|
1,171
|
$
|
2,167
|
1. Free cash flow in the first six months of 2021 reflects a $1 billion elective pension contribution.
|
Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion
|
Three Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Sep 30,
|
Dec 31,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing
|
$
|
1,761
|
$
|
1,656
|
$
|
(228)
|
$
|
2,021
|
Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,485
|
$
|
1,780
|
$
|
2,271
|
$
|
3,573
|
Cash flow conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from
|
118.6
|
%
|
93.0
|
%
|
(10.0)
|
%
|
56.6
|
%
|
Cash flow conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)
|
57.2
|
%
|
1. Cash flow conversion in the first quarter of 2021 reflects a $1 billion elective pension contribution.
|
