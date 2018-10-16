DowDuPont Statement on Market Activity

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to market activity following the disclosure of a goodwill impairment related to DuPont's agriculture business, DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) today stated that the impairment is non-cash, reflects the effect of previously reported market conditions, and has no impact on its previously announced financial guidance for the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont for the full-year 2018.

The Company previously announced that it expects 2018 full-year results for its Agriculture Division to reflect flat net sales and a mid-single digits percent increase in operating EBITDA.

Discussion of guidance on a divisional basis for Agriculture is based on the guidance for the Agriculture segment.

