Downsize, Declutter or Settle an Estate with Confidence with the New Kovels Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2021

CLEVELAND, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to declutter, downsize or settle an estate? Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2021 by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel has the information that you are looking for. The 53rd edition of the popular book helps you keep on top of the market with more than 11,500 prices, 3000 pictures, hundreds of makers' marks, and many helpful tips. Kovels' Price Guide focuses on items that you might find at flea markets, thrift stores, or even your grandmother's attic. All prices were checked for accuracy by experts.

Explore the Kovels' 2021 Price Guide's special report on "Collecting Trends: Iconic Designers of Twentieth-Century Lighting." Plus, Kovels' Price Guide includes an illustrated list of some of the collectibles that set record prices for the year.

Time changes what people collect and the prices they pay. But the market is up for midcentury modern furniture and top-quality vintage reproductions of American 18th-century furniture. Savvy collectors and those interested in finding values of their objects will need up-to-date information so they do not buy too high or sell too low. Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2021 is a valuable resource to help you make wise decisions and save money. Available now in bookstores or at Kovels.com. Order on Kovels.com and receive a free gift with purchase—a companion eBook or special booklet on Fakes.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, dozens of leaflets, and created three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird's-eye view of the market through latest news, over 1 million prices, and advice. Read auction reports, answers to thousands of readers' questions, a marks dictionary, and antiques & collectibles identification guides covering antiques from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels on Antiques and Collectibles Newsletter including 46 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.

