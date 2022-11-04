Downstream Processing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 60.98 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 16.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing demand for biopharmaceutical, the growing investments in R&D activities in biopharmaceutical companies, and the rise in penetration of large molecules & biologics are propelling the growth of the Downstream Processing Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Downstream Processing Market" By Product (Single-Use Products, Membrane Adsorbers, Filters), By Application (Erythropoietin Production, Immunoglobulin Production, Insulin Production, Vaccine Production), By End-User (Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Downstream Processing Market size was valued at USD 18.36 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 60.98 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Downstream Processing Market"

Global Downstream Processing Market Overview

The process of purification and recovery of biosynthetic products such as pharmaceuticals by making use of natural resources such as plant or animal tissues or by process of fermentation is called Downstream Processing. The process is composed of stages such as solid-liquid separation, intracellular products are released, concentration, and chromatography methodology. It finds its application in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical domain to purify and isolate the products.

The increasing demand for biopharmaceutical and upsurge in the demand for advanced technologies in the purification of recombinant proteins produced by animal cell cultures to create high-value products of modern biotechnology are expected to drive the market over the predicted years.

In addition, the growing investments in R&D activities in biopharmaceutical companies and benefits associated with downstream processing such as a significant reduction in capital cost & facility construction time are propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in penetration of large molecules & biologics and the growing demand for biosynthetic products for secondary application in pharmaceutics are the factors leading to imposing a positive outlook on the market. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. The cost associated with the instruments is likely to hamper the market growth.

Key Developments

On November 2020 , Cytiva entered into deals with Zhifei, Wego, Jinbofor, and Clover to invest in manufacturing, bioprocess development, and research to accelerate therapeutics development in China .

, Cytiva entered into deals with Zhifei, Wego, Jinbofor, and Clover to invest in manufacturing, bioprocess development, and research to accelerate therapeutics development in . On April 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the world leader in serving science, and PPD, Inc. a leading global provider of clinical research services to the pharma and biotech industry announced that their boards of directors have approved a definitive agreement under which Thermo Fisher will acquire PPD for $47.50 per share for a total cash purchase price of $17.4 billion plus the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of net debt.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, and Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Downstream Processing Market On the basis of Products, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Downstream Processing Market, By Product

Single-Use Products



Membrane Adsorbers



Filters



Chromatography Columns and Resins



Other

Downstream Processing Market, By Application

Erythropoietin Production



Immunoglobulin Production



Insulin Production



Vaccine Production



Others

Downstream Processing Market, By End-User

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)



Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Downstream Processing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

