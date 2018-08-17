Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Opening In Florida

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition offers a fully immersive experience inside the world of Carnival Films' multi-award-winning global television phenomenon and recently announced feature film. It concluded its New York City run over Labor Day weekend and will now move to CityPlace in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.

The enhanced exhibition will offer never-before-seen elements connecting fans to their favorite characters, costumes, locations and historic events of the era, as well as showcase exclusive footage. It will provide a fascinating look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the popular TV series is set and offer in-depth insight into the remarkable events which shaped the world. From World War I to the Roaring Twenties, visitors will have the chance to learn about British society, culture and fashion.

Hailed by the New York Times as "a cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself," Downton Abbey: The Exhibition received an overwhelming response, attracting vast crowds daily since opening its doors on November 18, 2017 in New York City.

"Our fantastic experience in New York City confirmed to us that the huge Downton Abbey audience love the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world created by Julian, Gareth and the Carnival team," said Sarah Cooper, COO, NBCUniversal International Studios. "With a movie in production and the Downton fan base more enthusiastic than ever, we're delighted to be moving to Florida and opening up our exhibition to an even wider audience."

"As we are about to start filming the Downton movie, it is an exciting time to announce that residents and visitors to Florida will soon be able to enjoy the amazing experience that is the Downton Abbey exhibition," said Gareth Neame, Producer of Downton Abbey and Executive Chairman of Carnival Films.

With an even larger footprint than its New York City counterpart, the South Florida exhibition will transport visitors on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey and offer an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs. From Mrs. Patmore's hectic kitchen and the gossip-fueled servants' quarters, to the family's glamorous dining room and Lady Mary's bedroom, fans will get the chance to walk through some of the series' most recognizable and beloved sets. Visitors will also get an up-close look at over 50 of the show's official costumes, worn by their favorite actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.

"We are most excited to have Downton Abbey: The Exhibition come to West Palm Beach after its New York City run," said West Palm Beach Mayor, Jeri Muoio. "Our legacy as an arts and culture destination paired with the popularity of this exhibition is sure to make for an exciting season here in West Palm Beach. We're grateful to our local partners – Discover The Palm Beaches, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and CityPlace – for their support in helping bring this extraordinary attraction to our city."

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will be located at CityPlace, 575 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. It will open daily between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Tickets will be priced at $35 and children under 14 will receive free admission. VIP packages and private hire options will also be available. Programming, promotions and hotel packages will be announced at a later date.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is brought to you by NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions. The exhibition is presented by Viking, the leader in river and small ship ocean cruising, also widely known for its national corporate sponsorship of PBS' MASTERPIECE and Downton Abbey.

For more information on the exhibition, please visit www.downtonexhibition.com.

CityPlace is centrally located in downtown West Palm Beach, steps away from the new Brightline rail system connecting passengers to Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and to the rest of the world through South Florida's three international airports.

About Downton Abbey



Downton Abbey aired for six seasons on MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US and reached more than 26 million viewers in its final season, making it the highest-rated PBS drama series of all time. A Carnival Films/MASTERPIECE co-production, the series was written and created by Julian Fellowes and executive produced by Gareth Neame, Julian Fellowes, Liz Trubridge and Nigel Marchant. The MASTERPIECE Executive Producers were Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson. Downton Abbey is one of the largest UK drama exports of all time, seen in over 250 territories worldwide. With 15 wins and 69 nominations, it is the most nominated non-US show in the history of the Emmys. Also, the winner of three Golden Globes, a special BAFTA and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, the series has captured an extensive fan-base worldwide. Production on Downton Abbey the movie begins later this summer. The movie is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing.

About NBCUniversal International Studios



NBCUniversal International Studios delivers award-winning international content to millions across the globe. Based in London, the business' in-house production labels include: Carnival Films, creator of worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey and Sky 1's most-watched drama, Stan Lee's Lucky Man; Monkey, producer of BAFTA-winning Made in Chelsea and reality ITVBe hit, The Real Housewives of Cheshire; and Australian-based Matchbox Pictures, SPA's Media Super Production Business of the Year and maker of critically-acclaimed drama series The Nowhere Boys, Glitch, The Slap and Seven Types of Ambiguity. International Studios has also produced crime drama, Gone, in partnership with RTL and TF1, and is currently in production on a television remake of Hanna for Amazon Studios.

Additionally, NBCUniversal International Studios operates a joint production venture with Working Title Television (London Spy and Birdsong) and Heyday Television (The InBetween and The Long Song), owns an equity stake in LARK Productions Canada (First Responders and Motive), and has a first-look deal with Hardy Son & Baker. It also operates a prolific International Formats business, which licenses and produces content in over 70 territories worldwide, with key brands including World of Dance, Top Chef, Suits and House.

Complementing its content, in 2017, International Studios extended the legacy of award-winning title, Downton Abbey, by launching Downton Abbey: The Exhibition in New York.

About Carnival Films



Carnival Films is a division of NBCUniversal International Studios and one of the UK's leading drama specialists. The company is responsible for the global television phenomenon Downton Abbey and current primetime series such as The Last Kingdom for Netflix and Jamestown and Stan Lee's Lucky Man for Sky One. Other shows produced over Carnival's history include Poirot, Hotel Babylon, Whitechapel and Dracula as well as award-winning mini-series such as Traffik, Any Human Heart, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and The Hollow Crown anthology. Carnival has received a host of national and international awards including Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes and BAFTAs and has been recognized as the UK's best production company at both the Bulldog Awards and Broadcast Awards.

About Viking



Viking was founded in 1997 with the purchase of four ships in Russia. Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" as an alternative to mainstream cruises. In its first three years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016, 2017 and 2018 "World's Best" Awards. Viking currently operates a fleet of 68 vessels, offering scenic cruising on rivers and oceans around the world. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or visit www.vikingcruises.com.

About PBS



PBS, with nearly 350 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches nearly 100 million people through television and nearly 28 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS' broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS' premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a new 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.

About MASTERPIECE



The top-rated drama series on PBS, MASTERPIECE celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2016. It is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. Rebecca Eaton is executive producer. Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking® and Farmers Insurance® with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust. MASTERPIECE is known for presenting iconic shows such as Downton Abbey, Sherlock, Victoria, Prime Suspect, Poldark and Wolf Hall.

About Imagine Exhibitions



A world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., creates sophisticated, high quality experiences for museums, brands, venues and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagine's team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of education, awareness, and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The Company's custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever they are presented.

Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 30 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The Company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, and entertainment properties.

For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

