Downtown Alhambra Celebrates the Holidays With Small Business Saturday and Tree Lighting Events

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Alhambra kicks off the holidays with "Small Business Saturday" on Nov. 24 and the city's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony the following week on Nov. 30. The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA), part of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce, is sponsoring these two events, hoping to draw more consumer traffic to the area.

30-plus businesses will be participating in Small Business Saturday in Downtown Alhambra.

Small Business Saturday (SBS) on Nov. 24, in partnership with American Express, is a nationwide initiative to encourage shoppers to support small, local businesses during the holiday season. In this spirit, select Downtown Alhambra shops are offering special deals, products and services, and unique experiences to customers.

This year's list of participating businesses include: Vidorra, In Motion Sports, Spades Nail Parlour, J&N Formula to Wellness, TONYMOLY, Alondra Hot Wings, Baja Cali Fish & Tacos, Bon Appetea, SideBar Grill, 85C Bakery, Diner on Main, Dicky's Barbecue Pit, Los Amigos Bar & Grill, Ohana Brewing Co., T4 Tea For You, Class 502 Rolling Ice Cream, Vino at Trios, Charlie's Trio Café, 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill, Temptations Chocolate Factory, Viva's Poprice, Five Below, Big T Mini Mart, Julhead Piercing, McCormick's Pet Emporium, PopRock Academy, The Fit Factor Studio, Gallery Nucleus, Maido Stationary & Gifts, and Toy-Zilla.

SBS activities will get started with a welcome station, located on the corner of Main St. and South Garfield Ave. From 10 a.m.–5 p.m., shoppers can pick up some free Amex swag and tote bags (while supplies last) and a "Shop Small List & Map" to find all the stores and restaurants with the great deals. Hits 101 Radio will play the latest grooves while patrons shop.

Downtown Alhambra's Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 30, will take place from 6–9 p.m. at Edwards Renaissance Theatre on the corner of North Garfield Ave. and Main St. Families can take free photos with Santa, who will come in via fire truck at 6 p.m. Holiday-themed entertainment will be provided by PopRock Academy and the Daurden Performing Arts Conservatory, who will be performing The Nutcracker. Pop-up holiday vendors will also be on site, and attendees can enjoy the local eateries and stores nearby.

Designated "deposit boxes" will be located at both events so that people can donate a toy or gift certificate to the Alhambra Fire Department's Spark of Love Toy Drive if they want to.

Downtown Alhambra Business Association President Liza Rodriguez commented, "Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy and local communities. However, it can be challenging for small business owners to plan events and do their own marketing. SBS is a great way, at least for one day, to help them do those things. Our Small Business Saturday and Tree Lighting events are less about the big blockbuster sales and extravaganzas, but are more about local residents and new visitors getting to know our community, neighborhood and city."

Contact: For more information, to set up an interview or request photos, please contact Monina Castillo at moninavc@gmail.com.

About Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA)

The Downtown Alhambra Business Association (DABA) is an extension of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce, which advocates and represents business interests and issues affecting the community. It provides an environment to help members prosper and succeed through a working partnership with all levels of government and community organizations to achieve a prosperous local economy and quality of life. DABA focuses on a concentrated area known as the "Alhambra Mosaic," a mix of restaurants, retail shops, specialty boutiques, cafes and entertainment venues, centrally located on Main Street and an adjacent four-mile radius from there. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/DowntownAlhambra/.

Related Images

small-business-saturday-downtown.png

Small Business Saturday Downtown Alhambra (Nov. 24, 2018)

30-plus businesses will be participating in Small Business Saturday in Downtown Alhambra.

downtown-alhambra-annual-tree.png

Downtown Alhambra Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony (Nov.30, 2018)

Holiday-themed entertainment, photos with Santa, local shopping, eats and drinks, and tree lighting tradition make for an electric night in Downtown Alhambra.

SOURCE Downtown Alhambra Business Association