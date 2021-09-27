Downtown Denver, CO-based Usaj Realty Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Usaj Realty, the only locally owned real estate company in Lower Downtown Denver, Colorado, announces the brokerage's 10-year anniversary. Started in 2011 by Jenny Usaj and her husband, Anton, a retired Denver firefighter, Usaj Realty has grown into one of the most prominent and results-driven brokerages in downtown Denver.

Today, Usaj Realty contracts with 18 brokers, 17 full-time in Denver and one in Vail, CO. Throughout its 10 years since opening its doors, Usaj Realty empowered dozens of Realtors to expand their businesses and drive real results with innovative digital tools, sophisticated marketing strategies and a collaborative team environment. So far in 2021, the average Gross Commission Income (GCI) for Usaj Realty brokers is $181,863 with a total gross sales volume of $105M to date.

Viewing brokers as close partners and clients, Usaj Realty's leadership team assists brokers to establish consistent income and time management. For example, as the pandemic forced brokers to pivot their entire business plans, Usaj Realty acted quickly to drive online leads by implementing more video in their social media strategy, creating professional videography for all listings, offering live video tours and meetings and providing real-time listing and market updates with prospective out-of-state clients.

"We started Usaj Realty to be a brokerage that fully dedicates its resources to its brokers, and our success today shows that our business model is best able to compete with today's disruptors in real estate," says Jenny Usaj, Employing Broker and Co-Owner of Usaj Realty. "No question, real estate today faces significant challenges. As a boutique brokerage, we have the advantage over larger brokerages to adapt as a team to an ever-changing housing market, brainstorming creative solutions for clients and creating a trusted network of experts."

Regarded as one of the most insightful real estate experts in Denver, Jenny is a member of the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS Market Trends Committee. Led by Jenny, Usaj Realty has assisted over 1,000 clients buy and sell homes in Denver. Usaj Realty recently began offering real estate services in the Vail Valley and Summit County with future plans of expanding to the Roaring Fork Valley.

About Usaj Realty

Usaj Realty is a full-service boutique real estate firm located in the heart of Downtown Denver and Vail Valley. We are passionate, local specialists in residential real estate and development sales. We are results-driven professionals with powerful resources we want to put to work for you. With careful planning, consistent follow-through, and attention to detail, Usaj Realty brokers excel at getting their clients the best price and best terms when it comes to buying and selling residential property. By choosing Usaj Realty, clients are assured they have the industry's most talented and committed brokers working towards the success of their real estate goals.

