Doxy.me Launches Dogsee.me, The First Telemedicine Solution For Dogs

"It goes without saying that it has been a ruff year for dogs. Not only have they experienced an abundance of smothering by their stay-at-home owners over the last 12 months, but their time spent at the dog park has decreased considerably," said Brandon Welch, CEO and Founder of doxy.me. "We couldn't sit back and watch what was happening, so we adapted our industry-leading telemedicine software, doxy.me, for doctors to help enhance the well-being of our furry friends."

Dogsee.me is now positioned as a leader in one of 2021's hottest telemedicine markets.

Dogsee.me Fast Facts:

Dogsee.me was designed with a dog-first user experience that is so simple, even the cat can do it.

Dogsee.me offers a wide range of dogtors who specialize in everything from fur-care, sleep science, therapy, nutrition and more.

Dogsee.me provides three unique features, including: Bone & Biscuit Prescribing, Playing Fetch and Smello-vision (the virtual sharing of olfactory cues).

And the best part of all? Dogsee.me is completely free.

To learn more about dogsee.me and find out what the company is really up to visit their website: https://dogsee.me/ .

About Doxy.me

Doxy.me is the simple, free, and secure telemedicine solution. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Brandon Welch, doxy.me enables healthcare organizations to provide virtual care that's easily accessible to everyone, everywhere, on any device. According to KLAS research, doxy.me is the number one telemedicine solution healthcare organizations are relying on through the COVID-19 crisis—The platform currently hosts more than 750,000 healthcare providers who have collectively seen more than 90,000,000 patients in 2020 alone. Doxy.me is HIPAA complaint, works in-browser, and requires no additional downloads. To learn more, please visit doxy.me and follow us @doxy.me.

