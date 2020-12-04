Dozens of Progressive Organizations Join Together to Launch #ForwardFriday to Amplify Biden Administration Voices on Twitter
After four years of negativity, it's time to follow the next generation of leaders who will unite us and lead our nation forward
Dec 04, 2020, 06:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of over thirty progressive organizations are calling on their members to perform some social media hygiene by following the voices that will lead and shape the new Biden Administration. Playing on the classic #FF (Follow Friday) Twitter hashtag, these groups will rally their membership and the general public under the #ForwardFriday hashtag. They are launching a website, www.ForwardFriday.us, to serve as a resource for discovering the Twitter accounts that deserve our attention.
"We have allowed loud, brash, and destructive voices to dominate our online discourse for too long," said Betsy Mullins, president of Story Network Foundation. "It is time to lift up the people who will bring positive leadership to our next administration as our country closes the book on this sad chapter in American history."
"The country is moving on from the Trump Administration – whether he is ready to admit it or not – and we are doing the same. We need voices of reason, expertise, and positivity to help us move forward," said Brad Caldana, director at UniteBlue.
This Friday, and each Friday for the rest of the year, Twitter users are encouraged to follow and share the accounts of Biden Administration officials, transition team members, and outside advisors that will lead America forward under the hashtag #ForwardFriday. A list of those people can be found at www.ForwardFriday.us.
If you would like to receive updates about this campaign, you can sign up here: https://bit.ly/forwardfriday2021
This effort is organized and supported by the following organizations:
ART NOT WAR
Blue Uprising
Broward for Progress
DemCast USA
Endangered Species Coalition
For Our Future Ohio
Fostering Strategies
Front Page Live
Hawkfish
Housing Works
Indivisible Harlem
LightBox Collaborative
Maricopa County Democratic Party
Missouri Jobs with Justice
Missouri Voter Protection Coalition
National Center for Transgender Equality
Ohio Organizing Collaborative
One More Thing
Patriot Not Partisan
Plastic Pollution Coalition
Progressive Reach Network
Public Wise
Rights & Democracy
SEIU PA State Council
Story Network Foundation
Voices of Health Care Action
Wake Up & Vote
Way to Win
West Pinellas NOW (FL) National Organization for Women
Where It's Needed (WIN PAC)
Women for Change 2020
