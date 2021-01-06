DozzyCozy introduces the new innovated sleeping experience and exclusive solution for healthy sleep to the market.

AirCozy Interactive Smart Pillow is covered by global patent and is suitable for people who can only fall asleep on their side, back-sleepers & side-sleepers, post-rehabilitation patients of cervical neck surgery, professional athletes, and people who value the healthy sleep.

There are many pillows and smart pillows out there on the markets all emphasize their pillows are height adjustable; however, if you look closely, you will find out that the height of those pillows are 'MANUALLY" adjusted. The most important thing is that when people fall asleep, how could they MANUALLY adjust the pillow height to accommodate to their sleeping position? Humans cannot maintain identical sleeping position till dawn; due to human body structure, we need different heights of the pillow to accommodate to different sleeping positions for the healthy sleep.

Now, AirCozy Interactive Smart Pillow can absolutely solve this problem and give users the perfect height of the pillow for both side-sleeping and back-sleeping to improve their deep sleeping time. AirCozy can 100% automatically adjust the pillow height to accommodate the sleeping position during sleep. That is what makes AirCozy Interactive Smart Pillow so unique and so special. It is the one and only smart pillow knows your needs the most.

Our main targeted customers are:

People who have the problems of tingling and numbness on shoulder, arms and neck due to sleeping on their side and causes the pressure on the shoulder and arms. (We also did some research, many bodybuilders have the same problem, because they have big and wide shoulders.) People who need to sleep on their side to fall asleep. Post-rehabilitation patients of cervical neck surgery (can reduce the pressure cause by improper pillow height)

Enjoy the healthy sleep

Your sleeping position is being monitored real-time, and the pillow will automatically adjust to the perfect height for you.

Improves the deep sleep time.

Reduces the pressure and tingling on shoulder, neck and arms.

Helps to stop tossing and turning all night.

TENCEL material and removable pillowcase.

The exclusive formula foam gives you the best texture combination of softness and firmness.

Patented and innovated technology

When you sleep on your side, AirCozy Classic will automatically adjust the height of the pillow to thicker position and give you the most comfortable height for side-sleepers.

Pillow

Size Pillow Dimension (cm) (Referece) Default height of back-sleeping (cm) (Reference) Default height of Side-sleeping (cm) (Reference) S 65 (L) X 37.5 (W) 9.9 (Fined-tune up to 10.4) 13.2 (Fined-tune up to 13.8) M 65 (L) X 37.5 (W) 10.4 (Fined-tune up to 10.9) 13.7 (Fined-tune up to 14.3) L 65 (L) X 37.5 (W) 10.9 (Fined-tune up to 11.5) 14.6 (Fined-tune up to 15.2)

DozzyCozy Technology Co., Ltd.

DozzyCozy understands all your sleep disorders and problems.

The founder has created a series of intelligence with the spirit of "humanized design combined with modern technology" bedding product. Designing ideas come from the experience of sleep. Improper sleeping posture would result in the neck and shoulder problems, which will affect the human body health and lead to serious health warning and health issues. DozzyCozy utilizes technology with "global patented smart pillow" to improve the sleeping problems. Our mission; a well-designed pillow could completely releases the pressure of the day and brings you a refreshing day with full of vitality. https://about.dozzycozy.com/

Please visit our full online press kit, located here.

Related Links https://www.dozzycozy.com, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCZ9SajFqZnOm4nCJYxIWlQ

SOURCE DozzyCozy Technology Co., Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.dozzycozy.com

