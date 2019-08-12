DP Clinical Puts Its Confidence in Comprehend for Strategic Shift

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DP Clinical, Inc. and Comprehend Systems, Inc. are joining forces to transition the Rockville, Maryland-based CRO from spreadsheets and EDC reports to a system that aligns study teams with visual data analytics, automated KRI monitoring with alerts, and fully-auditable task management workflow.

DP Clinical

After lessons learned from using another statistical solution from a different vendor, DP Clinical conducted a new search with a more extensive evaluation process, which led them to Comprehend. "We're confident that Comprehend will deliver for us and our clients," says Devinder Poonian, President and CEO at DP Clinical. "Comprehend is taking an active role as a partner in training, enablement, and system implementation. Our team is very excited about the additional analytical capabilities the Comprehend solution will provide."

Comprehend also scored points with the CRO for scalable pricing that can accommodate federally-funded projects.

Initially, DP Clinical is deploying Comprehend's Centralized Monitoring solution for an important global study to reduce patient risk and improve site performance. "We anticipate great improvements in our ability to allocate site visitation resources more effectively and to identify and address issues as soon as they arise," Ms. Poonian says.

"Sponsors who use CROs should rely on them for state-of-the-art solutions that improve clinical trial processes," says Comprehend's General Manager, Brett Flinchum. "We're excited to partner with DP Clinical to reduce risk for their clients in a dramatic way, using the latest advances in data science."

For more information, contact Nick Pham at Comprehend (650-521-5449 or 219665@email4pr.com) or Mary Lee Keen at DP Clinical (301-279-4618 or mkeen@dpclinical.com).

About DP Clinical, Inc.

DP Clinical, Inc. is a privately held Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in infectious disease, neuroscience, oncology, and ophthalmology Phase I-III clinical programs. We support pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies in their clinical trial development and execution by providing a full complement of clinical program services including trial management, monitoring, data management, biostatistics, regulatory, safety, and medical writing for commercial, academic, and government Sponsors. For more information, visit the company's Web site at dpclinical.com.

About Comprehend Systems, Inc.

Comprehend provides a suite of cloud applications and consulting services that dramatically improve the clinical trial process. Our solutions deliver actionable risk and performance insights across studies, systems, sites, and vendors. By using elements of our Clinical Intelligence Platform to unify, monitor, and analyze data across all sources, sponsors and CROs alike are able to reduce risk, achieve milestones on time, and stay within budget. As a trusted partner, Comprehend helps speed the time to quality results. Find out more at comprehend.com.

Comprehend Contact:





DP Clinical Contact: Nick Pham





Mary Lee Keen 650-521-5449





301-279-4618 219665@email4pr.com





mkeen@dpclinical.com

SOURCE Comprehend Systems