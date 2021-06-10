DPI Academy Participating in 2021 Texas CTO Clinic

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Projections, Inc. is proud to announce DPI Academy's participation in the 2021 Texas CTO Clinic on June 16th and 17th. The event will be held at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center in Georgetown, TX. "Participation in this clinic is important to us as it is our way of investing in teachers that have worked so tirelessly to teach and engage young learners this past year, even amidst the most challenging of circumstances," said Matthew Zaleski, President of Data Projections.

With CARES Act funding for public education, students now have access to more technology devices at school than ever before, including digital applications, STEM related tools, and interactive displays. In response, Data Projections formed DPI Academy to empower and equip teachers to integrate this classroom technology in new and effective ways that will engage students and promote active learning.

DPI Academy's session at the Texas CTO Clinic will focus on sharing purpose-driven professional development with educators, teaching them how to leverage technology and award-winning digital platforms to support areas such as Social Emotional Learning, Google Workspace for Education, Learning Recovery, ESL/ELL, and STEM. The session will be taught by Data Projections' Director of Business Development, Sandy Hill, and Director of Education Sales, Chris Mitchell, along with Alex Urrea from Eduscape.

"To be a part of this amazing group of skilled presenters at the Texas CTO Clinic is wonderful, but to have the opportunity to support everyday superheroes like teachers is truly an honor," Zaleski concluded.

About Data Projections:

Founded in 1987, Data Projections has grown into a leader in the audio/visual solutions industry. With offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Data Projections focuses on the businesses and institutions that also call Texas home. Data Projections offers its clients the ability to connect with others, collaborate in innovate ways and simplify even the most technically complex processes. Visit www.dataprojections.com to learn more.

