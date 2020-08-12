DP&L announces new options to assist customers due to COVID-19 and return to standard operations

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayton Power & Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), announces new extended payment options to assist customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We care about our customers and the Miami Valley and recognize the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lisa Krueger, president of the AES U.S. strategic business unit. "On our website we provide information on resources available to those customers experiencing financial hardship. Customers who have fallen behind on paying their electricity bills may choose an extended payment plan that meets their needs."

In mid-March, DP&L suspended disconnections for nonpayment as well as late-payment fees and credit card fees to provide the reliable electric service customers needed throughout the state's stay-at-home order and beyond.

Extended payment options

Customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can sign up now for an extended payment plan by using self-service options either by phone through our automated system at 800-433-8500 or online at dpandl.com/onelessworry. Residential customers can select from 6, 9 and a new 12-month extended pay agreement, while business customers can extend payments up to 6 months.

DP&L is contacting customers with overdue account balances by email and postcards delivered by the U.S Postal Service, additionally customers may receive an automated call outlining our payment options. Customers who are unable to self-serve can call a service specialist who will help them with their plan. DP&L representatives are available at 800-433-8500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Expanded assistance options

Customers evaluating which extended payment option works best for them should first see if they qualify for other assistance programs, such as United Way of the Greater Dayton Area Help Link 2-1-1, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, or Income-Qualified Programs.

What customers can expect as DP&L returns to standard business operations

With the relief provided by the extended payment plans, DP&L will return to standard billing practices starting with the end of the suspension of disconnections on September 1 .

. For those customers with overdue account balances who have not signed up for a payment plan, disconnection notifications will begin on August 17 with actual disconnections taking place September 1 , consistent with timing of other Ohio electric utilities. DP&L will ensure safe practices that include social distancing and wearing masks in addition to offering contactless payment options during the personal notice on the day of disconnect.

with actual disconnections taking place , consistent with timing of other electric utilities. DP&L will ensure safe practices that include social distancing and wearing masks in addition to offering contactless payment options during the personal notice on the day of disconnect. Late fees will resume at the same time as disconnections notices on August 17 . DP&L will not assess late fees on accounts that are currently on pay agreements.

. DP&L will not assess late fees on accounts that are currently on pay agreements. DP&L will continue to waive credit cards fees for customers on pay agreements that make payments electronically by the terms of the 12-month payment plan or through November 2021 .

Additional Information on Expanded Assistance Options

DP&L's COVID-19 webpage includes a list of available resources during the pandemic, such as detailed payment and billing options, assistance options, energy efficiency programs and government programs that can benefit small businesses. Visit dpandl.com/update for timely updates about changes we are making to help all customers.

About The Dayton Power and Light Company

The Dayton Power and Light Company is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. DPL's primary subsidiaries include The Dayton Power and Light Company. The Dayton Power and Light Company, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. For more information about the company, please visit www.dplinc.com. Connect with DP&L at www.twitter.com/dpltoday, www.linkedin.com/company/dayton-power-and-light, and at www.facebook.com/DPLToday.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 14 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world's changing power needs. Our 2019 revenues were $10 billion and we own and manage $34 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

