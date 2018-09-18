DPS Group and Hodess Cleanroom Construction Complete Proprietary Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility for Mustang Bio

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering company, and Hodess Cleanroom Construction, a comprehensive cleanroom construction company, today announced that they have completed a proprietary cell therapy manufacturing facility for Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Mustang Bio engaged Hodess as prime consultant on the design/build project, and Hodess selected DPS Group for its depth of experience designing current cGMP manufacturing facilities. DPS Group's Boston office provided architectural and engineering services for the new facility.

Located within UMass Medicine Science Park in Worcester, Mass., the 27,000-square-foot facility will support the clinical development and commercialization of Mustang's CAR T and gene therapy product candidates and enable proprietary cell therapy research. The project focused on upgrading existing office and laboratory space, and converting existing labs into three cGMP ISO7 clinical production areas. The flexible design met Mustang's current workplace and manufacturing needs in approximately 12,000-square-feet of the facility, providing ample space for future expansion. Other facility improvements included HVAC, mechanical, and fire protection system upgrades and the installation of a new air handling unit customized for increased air flow to the cGMP spaces. Energy efficient lighting and lighting controls were also added.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS designs and builds facilities that turn scientific innovations into life-saving and life-enhancing products. The firm delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification and validation; as well as contingent staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

About Hodess Cleanroom Construction

Hodess Cleanroom Construction (HCC) specializes in cleanroom design, cleanroom management, cleanroom construction, and advanced cleanroom technology. Founded in 1971, HCC is an industry leader, providing a multitude of services and delivery methods for numerous industries. Please visit https://www.hodesscleanrooms.com for more information.

SOURCE DPS Group

Related Links

http://www.dpsgroupglobal.com

