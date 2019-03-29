DPS Group Welcomes Paul DePriest as Senior Vice President, Boston Project Operations

"Under Paul's direction, DPS will continue to build upon the outstanding work done by the Boston team to date, delivering best-in-class multi-disciplinary design, construction management, and commissioning, qualification and validation service offerings (EPCMV) to our clients in Massachusetts and the greater Northeast region," said Aidan O'Dwyer, president of U.S. project operations at DPS Group. "Paul brings extensive experience executing capital projects in the life-science and related process manufacturing sectors. With his strong growth mindset and leadership skills, we are confident in his ability to take the Boston office to the next level."

Paul brings more than 30 years of experience in the design, engineering management, and construction management of pharmaceutical and biotechnology capital projects, and his expertise spans both project leadership and business leadership roles. He previously worked at DPS Group as a senior project manager where he was responsible for numerous projects with total installed costs of more than $100 million. Paul offers proven leadership skills in the overall responsibility and execution of complex life sciences projects in areas that include client liaison; project execution plans and scheduling; estimating and budgets; directing execution of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and start-up; and commercial and financial stewardship of projects.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group designs and builds facilities that turn scientific innovations into life-saving and life-enhancing products. The firm delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

SOURCE DPS Group

Related Links

https://www.dpsgroupglobal.com

