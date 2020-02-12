DPS Group's Emily Thomas Expands Role as Project Controls Manager
Feb 12, 2020, 10:10 ET
BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced that Emily Thomas has taken on an expanded role as project controls manager. Reporting to Carl Bradbury, senior director of construction at DPS Group, Emily's new role includes managing procurement, estimating, scheduling, and controls within the DPS Boston project construction (PC) operation. In addition, she now manages 13 people.
"Since joining the firm in 2017, Emily has been an integral part of the PC group with well-documented contributions as a highly analytical, organized, and detail-oriented project controller," said Carl. "Her knowledge of Deltek will add great value to our reporting and forecasting capabilities as we continue to grow our construction capabilities and service our clients."
Over the course of her career, Emily has managed all financial aspects from billing to forecasting of construction projects ranging from $10,000 to $120 million in value. She is an expert in projecting financials through the full life cycle of projects, including estimating the amount of labor, materials, and subcontractor effort necessary to complete projects on time and on budget. Emily played an integral role in the roll-out of Deltek Vision at DPS.
Previously, Emily served as a project accountant and business analyst at Shawmut Design and Construction. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics from Simmons College, and is a member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) and Women in Pharma (WIP).
DPS Group's Boston office delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.
About DPS Group
DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.
