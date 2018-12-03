Dr. Harley R. Liker Elected A Fellow By American College of Physicians

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley R. Liker MD, MBA, FACP and internist practicing in Beverly Hills, who is also an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the prestigious society of internists. The distinction recognizes achievements in internal medicine, the specialty of adult medical care.

Dr. Liker was elected upon the recommendation of peers and the review of ACP's Credentials Subcommittee. He may now use the letters "FACP" after his name in recognition of this honor.

A noted individual in Los Angeles and the medical community, Dr. Liker is affiliated with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, he is certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He was selected by Concierge Medicine Today as a 2018 Top Doctor in Concierge Medicine a prestigious award received by less than 25 physicians across the United States each year. He is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha honor medical society.

A graduate of Grinnell College, Dr. Liker earned a medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York where he graduated with honors and was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. Liker completed both his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at UCLA. Thoughtfully, he also received his MBA from the Anderson School of Business at UCLA.

Dr. Liker has also been repeatedly recognized by "Castle and Connolly", "Best Doctors in America" and "Super Doctors" as one of the top Internal Medicine physicians in the United States.

Dr. Liker serves on the board of the Venice Family Clinic where he and his wife Julie, are active in the clinic as well as the clinic's annual fund raising event. Both were awarded the Irma Colen Leadership award by the clinic in 2013.

ACP is the largest medical specialty organization and the second-largest physician group in the United States. ACP members include 143,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Follow ACP on Twitter and Facebook.

