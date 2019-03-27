YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Abigail Mitchell, DHEd, MSN, RN, CNE, FHERDSA is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever as a Professor in the School of Nursing.

D'Youville College is a private college located in western New York offering over 50 majors that satisfy a wide range of programs and degrees.

Dr. Mitchell, a professional in her field for almost two decades, is the Director of Nursing Management and Quality Leadership at D'Youville College. In continuing her career, she hopes to engage with mentoring, leadership and education issues on a deeper level.

Dr. Mitchell earned her BSN from Niagara University, located in Lewiston NY. In her attendance at the University of Phoenix, Dr. Mitchell earned a Master's Degree in Leadership and Nursing Education. She later earned her Doctorate's Degree in Health Education from A.T. Still University.

Outside of her standard work, Dr. Mitchell is an editor for Nursing & Palliative Care Medicine Journal. Dr. Mitchell has published over 20 peer reviewed nursing journal articles, and has been a key note speaker for many nursing venues. She also works with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education as an on-site evaluator.

As recognition for her accomplishments, Dr. Mitchell has been the recipient of a multitude of awards, including the ATSU High Honors Award, Kaleida Health Nurse Distinction, and the Professional Nurses Association of WNY – Nurse of Distinction of WNY, all in the year 2009. In 2013, she was awarded the Sigma Theta Tau – Niagara University Chapter Award for Leadership. In 2015, she was again awarded from the Professional Nurses Association of WNY with the Ruth T. McGrorey Award, and the following year received the HERDSA Fellowship. In 2018, she was named the Nurse of Distinction for DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Kaleida Health.

When she is not engaged in her work, Dr. Mitchell plays the bagpipes as a member of the Celtic Spirit Pipe Band. As a lover of animals, she also contributes her time to animal welfare and rescue projects.

Dr. Mitchell dedicates this recognition to her husband Dennis, her daughter Alyson, and her parents Ted Kumm and Jane Shaw (deceased).

For more information, please visit https://www.dyc.edu

