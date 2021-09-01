Dr. Adina Claici Joins The Brattle Group's Brussels Office and Global Competition Practice

BRUSSELS, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Dr. Adina Claici has joined The Brattle Group's global Antitrust & Competition practice as a Principal in its Brussels office. She specializes in antitrust, mergers, and state aid cases, and has deep expertise in competition policy in the EU.

Dr. Adina Claici has joined The Brattle Group's Brussels office and global Antitrust & Competition practice.

"Adina brings a unique combination of experience from her roles in academia, the public sector, and economic consulting, which will be a terrific addition to our expanding European competition team," said Brattle President & Principal David L. Sunding. "We're thrilled to add her expertise and thorough analyses of complex issues to our high-quality support for European clients."

"Brattle has an incredible team of experts in competition matters around the globe, and I'm delighted to join them at this exciting time," Dr. Claici said. "I'm particularly looking forward to working with my esteemed colleagues in Brussels and throughout Europe to continue providing the highest quality work for our clients in the EU."

Named a top competition economist by Who's Who Legal, Dr. Claici is a frequent speaker at conferences and seminars. In addition to her consulting work, she is a Visiting Professor at the College of Europe and at the Barcelona Graduate School of Economics.

Previously, Dr. Claici was the head of the European Competition practice and managing director of the Brussels office at a leading economics consultancy in Europe. Before that, she spent nearly a decade at the European Commission's DG Competition as a senior member of the Chief Economist Team, as well as several years at the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

To learn more about Dr. Claici, please see her full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 400 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

SOURCE The Brattle Group

Related Links

http://www.brattle.com

