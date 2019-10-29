Dr. A.J. Farshchian, Spokesperson for AASCP, Recommends FDA Safety Panel Discussion This Weekend

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, the AASCP Scientific Congress will meet again on Nov. 1-3, 2019, in Miami.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians will be hosting another Scientific Congress, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Miami, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33131. The conference will feature three days of educational and social events with leading physicians and pioneers in the fields of stem cell, live cell, and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Farshchian will be hosting a Safety Industry Discussion Panel with the FDA

The AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment. The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body.

The 2019 AASCP Scientific Congress will offer meet and greets and workshops with prominent doctors and scientists from around the world. "This is a who's who in Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cells, and physicians practicing in this specialty should not miss this conference," said Dr. A.J. Farshchian, Spokesperson and Founder of The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians.

These interactive safety workshops will feature small participant-to-instructor ratios, with a customized curriculum focusing on developing hands-on skills. Each technique will be taught by experts in the field, using didactic sessions with dynamic multimedia presentations.

Register now. Limited space is available. First come, first served.

The spokesperson for the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, A.J. Farshchian, M.D., stated: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is solely committed to creating an educational platform based on solid foundational research. Our goal is to enhance the quality of medical practice and the continued education of physicians. Currently, we are the most research-oriented group representing academia, clinical researchers and physicians from around the world. Our goal is to make available to physicians the benefit of stem cell therapeutics, to share ideas and techniques, to make stem cells the standard of care in the near future, to obtain funding for scientifically sound and innovative research, to develop innovative and diagnostic tools based on scientific research, and to assist in funding and promotion of research-based cell therapies."

AASCP hosts a who's who of the most prolific minds in science today. This conference will showcase a panel hosted by The Alliance for Cell Therapy Now, with President Ms. Janet Marchbrody. The sessions normally are closed to the public but this particular Safety Standard Panel discussion will be open to the public, covering the growing safety concerns of the industry.

Alliance for Cell Therapy Now is a coalition of organizations representing patients, health care providers and the academic and scientific community, who are working together to advance safe and effective regenerative cell therapies. The mission is to advance the development, manufacturing and delivery of safe and effective regenerative cell therapies through policy development, consensus and advocacy. Alliance for Cell Therapy Now is bringing together experts and stakeholders to gain consensus on and advocate for policies that will advance the science and the field, including those focused on promoting clinical research, assuring the adoption of consensus standards to promote safety and quality, building capacity and expertise within the workforce, and establishing a national outcomes database to advance the science, promote improvements in quality and safety, and inform regulatory, payment and patient decision-making.

The 2019 conference features three days of educational events with leading physicians and pioneers in the fields of stem cells and regenerative medicine. At the event, attendees will meet, attend workshops and network with prominent doctors and scientists from around the world. In total, the summit will showcase more than 40 world-class speakers who are leading practitioners and researchers in the fields of stem cell therapy and science.

For doctors, this is an incredible opportunity to network, learn and make connections while exploring new treatments and technologies.

For medical students and trainees, this is a valuable opportunity to connect with physicians.

Please reserve your seat to attend the discussions panels at https://www.aascp.net/conference/registration/.

Sponsorship and exhibition packages may still be available but limited. Exhibitors will have ample time and access to attendees and presenters in a boutique environment.

For sponsorship information, please contact us as soon as possible at (305) 891-4686, or email us at https://www.aascp.net/conference/registration/.

