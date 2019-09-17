Dr Ali Sadeghi Wears Pink In Order to Fight Breast Cancer!

METAIRIE, La., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Ali Sadeghi is honored to participate in the Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) campaign against breast cancer again this year. The founder and Medical Director of the Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery hopes to help save lives by raising money and awareness for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer initiatives.

Dr. Sadeghi is raising funds to support the national nonprofit whose mission is "to free the world from cancer." On the way to that goal, they are "funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention."

In 2018, Dr. Sadeghi raised over $40,000 dollars for the RMWP New Orleans initiative. It was the second-highest fundraising total in Louisiana, and 14th in the nation. In 2019, he is returning as both an RMWP All Star and the chair of the New Orleans campaign. He has set an ambitious goal to personally raise $60,000.

As a double board-certified plastic surgeon and reconstructive microsurgeon, Dr. Ali Sadeghi has cared for many patients affected by breast cancer. Through that care, he has come to see them as family. His personal connection to those affected by breast cancer underpins his determination to help the New Orleans RMWP campaign meet its overall goal to raise $250,000 by October 31, 2019.

After ten years in the New Orleans area, he is able to effectively use his connections to help save lives. "Since I'm in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so," he says. Working with New Orleans business leaders, Sadeghi hopes to top his previous efforts to get women and men access to the care they need. The money raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society's projects that reduce the risk of breast cancer, support patients and caregivers, and improve treatment.

Dr. Sadeghi has already begun his campaign. The Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery is selling T-shirts and ice packs with the slogan, "Tell Cancer Bye Felicia." On October 2, he will host a volleyball tournament at the White Sands Volleyball Courts in Elmwood. With a $10 entry fee, individuals and teams can participate. He is also soliciting direct contributions through the RWMP web platform.

"Breast cancer affects everyone, whether you're a man or woman," Dr Sadeghi says. "For many years, we have tried our best to change the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors by helping them to live a normal and healthier life. The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is a small step towards our fight to prevent and cure breast cancer."

About Dr. Ali Sadeghi

Dr. Sadeghi is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and reconstructive microsurgeon and the founder and Medical Director of the Sadeghi Center for Plastic Surgery. His contributions to his field of study, particularly DIEP flap research, and his continued support for the city of New Orleans have been widely recognized. For more information on Dr. Sadeghi's practice, visit the website at https://sadeghiplasticsurgery.com. To support his Real Men Wear Pink campaign, visit his American Cancer Society page.

