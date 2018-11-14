Dr. Alimorad Farshchian Offered Pro Bono Medical Care to Patient With Rare Retinitis Pigmentosa

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When a patient needed medical care they couldn't afford, The Center for Regenerative Medicine — which is where the treatment was provided — stepped up through a collaborative effort with Dr. Alimorad Farshchian and his Heal the Earth Through the Arts Foundation, where he offered the pro bono work.

Mason Delmonte suffered from retinitis pigmentosa, a condition that is a chronic hereditary eye disease characterized by black pigmentation and gradual degeneration of the retina. It is a rare, inherited disease in which the light-sensitive retina of the eye slowly and progressively degenerates.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology has noted that each year an estimated 2.4 million eye injuries occur in the United States. Retinitis pigmentosa occurs in about one of every 4,000 people in the United States. Eventually, the disease can cause blindness. Delmonte provided a video testimonial expressing his gratitude for Dr. Farshchian and is optimistic with his initial results and initial treatments.

"All of the efforts that have been done in the past year have all paid off," says Bernardo Lessa-Bastos, a spokesperson for the organization. "To help a patient be able to see better and feel better is a life-changing event. We are hoping to continue this program and help many others."

In 2005, Dr. Farshchian performed the first autologous live cell transplantation into an arthritic knee in the United States. He was also the team physician for the United States track and field team at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics. He started the foundation as a way to give back to his community. He also adds, "I wanted a way to memorialize my friend Michael Jackson. He had his own philanthropic efforts and I wanted to start mine as a way to honor the memory of him and our friendship."

Heal the Earth Through the Arts Foundation is continuing their philanthropic work and will continue holding live Facebook funding events to raise money for the organization. The organization was formed initially to stimulate, promote and develop the interest of the general public in the arts, specifically by bringing the arts to areas and population centers that are not adequately served. While the organization continues to provide funding for homelessness, it is looking at developing ways to connect with the arts community and also helping many others in need.

For more information on Dr. Farshchian, his work as a medical doctor and his foundation, visit Arthritisusa.net.

About Heal the Earth through the Arts

Heal the Earth Through the Arts Foundation was launched in 2017 by Dr. Alimorad Farshchian in Miami, Florida. The foundation has historically raised funding through Facebook fundraising initiatives to support homelessness in Miami.

Media Contact:

Heal the Earth through the Arts, Inc.

Bernard Lessa-Bastos

305-891-4686

