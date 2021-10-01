Dr. Amber Cziok Installed as President of Minnesota Dental Association

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Amber Cziok was installed as president of the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) for the 2021-2022 term at the Association's annual House of Delegates meeting.

Dr. Cziok earned her undergraduate degree from Bemidji State University and her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, graduating with high honors in 2006.

Dr. Cziok has been active in organized dentistry since 2004, serving on several MDA committees including the Scientific Session Committee, New Dentist Committee, and Membership Committee. She is a past trustee of the West Central District Dental Society (WCDDS) and has served as a 10th District delegate at several American Dental Association (ADA) Annual House of Delegates meetings. At the 2018 MDA House of Delegates meeting, Dr. Cziok was elected MDA second vice president and, subsequently, served as first vice president and president-elect.

Currently, Dr. Cziok serves on the Minnesota Dental Foundation Board of Directors and on the MDA Board of Trustees. She also takes an active role in charitable activities, supporting and volunteering her time and services to Give Kids A Smile events, the Minnesota Mission of Mercy, and Donated Dental Services.

Dr. Cziok currently practices in Litchfield, MN.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

