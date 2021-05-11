Dr. Amy Bucher Joins Lirio to Lead Behavioral Design

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution improves health outcomes through AI-powered behavior change, has named Amy Bucher, PhD, as Vice President of Behavioral Design.

Bucher will lead Lirio's behavioral design team in the development of innovative, scalable approaches to behavior change. She will extend Lirio's Precision Nudging capabilities, and advance client-facing discovery, design, and implementation services.

Amy Bucher, VP Behavioral Design, Lirio

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Dr. Amy Bucher to the Lirio team," said Chandra Osborn, PhD, MPH, the company's Chief Behavioral Officer. "Amy is highly regarded in the healthcare industry as a behavioral design expert, innovator, author, and collaborator in leveraging behavioral design to improve people's health. She joins a growing team of behavioral scientists and AI scientists committed to Lirio's purpose."

Amy joins Lirio from Mad*Pow, a technology user experience design agency, where she was the Vice President of Behavior Change Design. During her tenure there, Bucher worked on a range of complex intervention engagements in the healthcare, education, and financial wellness industries, including projects to increase uptake of adult vaccinations, manage health and well-being among those on the verge of retirement, and improve self-measurement of blood pressure among target populations.

Prior to Mad*Pow, Amy was a Senior Strategy Advisor for CVS Health Boston's Specialty Pharmacy Digital Innovation Lab, as well as a stint as Associate Director of Behavioral Science at Johnson & Johnson's Health and Wellness Solutions Group. Bucher holds a PhD in psychology from the University of Michigan, and an undergraduate degree (also psychology) from Harvard University.

In 2020, Rosenfeld Media published Bucher's Engaged: Designing for Behavior Change, which offers designers practical tips for incorporating principles of behavioral science into their engagement strategies. The book has earned widespread praise and was named a Kirkus Favorite Indie Book of 2020.

"I am so excited to join an incredibly talented team of behavior change experts, computer scientists, researchers, and AI developers at the cutting edge of digital health," said Bucher. "The work Lirio is doing with Precision Nudging and AI is a scalable solution to some of the most intractable problems in healthcare. It's also aligned with my values as a behavior scientist of respecting patient autonomy and supporting them toward better health. I can't wait to get to work."

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to apply Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journey to better health. Similar to precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral science solutions to overcome patient-specific barriers to action. Every Precision Nudge is delivered at the right time and place to help drive scalable, sustained behavior change that enables providers to effectively engage and activate individuals within a population, optimizing care and treatment for everyone. For more information, visit https://lirio.com.

