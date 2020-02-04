Dr. Amy Doneen Honors Heart Month with Free Webinar on Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention for Women

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate American Heart Month, Dr. Amy Doneen, DNP, ARNP will present a free one-hour webinar titled, "Women and Our Hearts: A Message of Reality and Hope." The webinar offers a potentially lifesaving message: All heart attacks and ischemic strokes are potentially preventable!

"Heart disease is the leading killer of American women, claiming more female lives than all forms of cancer combined," says Dr. Doneen, an international leader in cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention and medical director of the Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center in Spokane, Washington.

"CVD is underdiagnosed and undertreated in women, which is why they need to their own best advocates for optimal heart health care," adds Dr. Doneen, co-founder of the BaleDoneen Method of heart attack, stroke and diabetes prevention, practiced by hundreds of healthcare providers globally. "My goal with this webinar is to empower women with a science-based action plan to keep their arteries healthy."

Dr. Doneen announced today that the webinar will be available for viewing February 1-28 online at https://baledoneen.vids.io/videos/a09ddfb21f1fe5c128/women-and-our-hearts-a-message-of-reality-hope-mp4. For the public and healthcare providers, the webinar discusses what's different about women's hearts, surprising cardiovascular Red Flags, how to find out if you have hidden risk, what women can do NOW to find out if they have arterial disease, and a personalized action plan to prevent a heart attack or stroke.

Two peer-reviewed studies have shown that the BaleDoneen can prevent, stabilize or even reverse arterial disease. This evidence-based heart attack and stroke prevention plan includes personalized steps to optimize women's cardiovascular health at every age.

About Dr. Amy Doneen, DNP, ARNP: Dr. Doneen is founder and medical director of the Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center in Spokane, Washington and co-founder of the BaleDoneen Method . Also, an Adjunct Professor at Texas Tech Health Sciences School of Nursing, Clinical Associate Professor at Washington State University College of Medicine, Assistant Professor at University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and co-author of the bestseller Beat the Heart Attack Gene, she has given more than 800 presentations and keynote speeches globally and published many studies in peer-reviewed journals. Her full bio is online at: http://theheartattackandstrokepreventioncenter.com/about-haspc/about-amy-doneen/

About the BaleDoneen Method: The BaleDoneen Method (BDM) offers a unique, comprehensive and personalized approach to detecting, preventing and treating CVD. Unlike standard care, which is based on checking patients for certain CVD risk factors, the BDM also uses advanced lab tests and imaging to directly check for hidden signs of arterial disease. For more information, visit baledoneen.com

