Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, GB Sciences' Chief Science Officer, Introduces, "Unique Methods to Identify Strong Lead Compounds" at the International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Summit

"Together with our academic research partners, we are defining cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures ("CCCM™") that target specific diseases using a natural-products approach to drug discovery," explains Dr. Small-Howard. "Our lead compounds address Parkinson's disease by leveraging natural molecular synergies among the molecules in our proprietary CCCM™ to increase the net effectiveness of these complex API relative to single compound therapies."

In recognition of GB Sciences' commitment to university research partnerships, Dr. Small-Howard has also been asked to join the Welcome Panel: Bringing Together Industry and Academia. GB Sciences has assembled an exceptional international team of cannabinoid-based researchers from Chaminade University, Michigan State University, Louisiana State University AgCenter, University of Hawai'i, University of Athens in Greece, Universidad de Sevilla in Spain, Universidad de Cadiz in Spain, and the National Research Council of Canada. GB Sciences and their academic partners are working together to convert this powerful medicinal plant into more traditional medicines.

"GB Sciences is honored to be participating in this prestigious event with so many leading cannabinoid researchers, developers, and clinicians," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences, Inc.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or

Tom Arcuragi, EVP, tom@gbsciences.com

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://gbsciences.com

