Dr. Andrew Steinberg, Elna Sexual Wellness First to Bring Cliovana™ to Quebec

MONTREAL, QC, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A prominent leader in both female and male health, Dr. Andrew Steinberg, of Elna Sexual Wellness, is adding this first-of-its-kind treatment for women to his practice. Cliovana is the fastest growing, non-invasive female sexual wellness treatment in North America.

Dr. Andrew Steinberg

Elna Sexual Wellness is located in the heart of Montreal. They offer a personalized, integrative and functional approach to healthcare delivered by qualified, compassionate and experienced providers. Their purpose is to provide patients rapid access and unhurried appointments in an upscale environment. They care for both men and women with urological and sexual problems.

Dr. Steinberg describes his practice as a place that brings together a team of caring professionals dedicated to the women's urological and sensual health. Dr. Steinberg and his team of sexual health partners are focused on bridging the Orgasm Gap. 70% of women don't orgasm during sex. Steinberg quotes "There's a giant gap between what women want from sex, and what they get." In fact, recent studies show 60% of women aren't satisfied with their sex lives, and that during male-female sex, up to 70% of women don't orgasm. Cliovana can help women experiencing less frequent and less intense orgasms. Cliovana is a simple, completely non-invasive way to increase women's orgasm frequency and intensity by using gentle soundwave therapy.

So how does Cliovana work? The body is always regenerating cells. Soundwaves stimulate the body to do more of that, specifically in the genitals, and can lead to an increase in women's long term sexual responsiveness. Soundwave therapy has been used for decades for a variety of health issues. The patented Cliovana treatment is a total of four sessions at less than 10 minutes each, over the course of 2 weeks. Because it is 100% noninvasive, there is zero downtime.

Elna Sexual Wellness is the first medical practice in Quebec to offer Cliovana treatments. Patients can find more information about the patented treatment as well as schedule a free consultation at [email protected]

About Dr. Andrew Steinberg and Elna Sexual Wellness

Dr. Steinberg completed his medical degree at McGill University. He then went on to complete a degree in Urology at McGill followed by two years of training at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic in the United States where he mastered techniques in minimally invasive surgery.

Upon returning to Montreal, Dr. Steinberg worked in the department of Urology at the McGill University Health Center. In 2005, he was recruited to the "Service d'Urologie & Centre De La Prostate" on the south shore of Montreal.

Dr. Steinberg is an expert in laparoscopic management of prostate cancer, kidney cancer and adrenal disease. Included in his practice is the management of general urological issues such as enlarged prostate, kidney stones and female wellness including urinary incontinence.

Dr. Andrew Steinberg went on to create a private urology practice offering a multidisciplinary approach in the heart of Montreal. The Steinberg Urology team has grown to include specialists in urological oncology and prostate cancer screening, male fertility, female urological issues, incontinence, kidney stone disease and surgical urological reconstruction.

Realizing the lack of medical centres focused on treating sexual issues in both men and woman, Dr Steinberg created Elna Sexual Wellness in the heart of Montreal. Elna Sexual Wellness uses a holistic approach to treat patients with the newest advanced therapies and a dedicated specialized team of experts. A second site has been open in the beautiful Old Montreal with a third site being planned for opening Fall 2021.

