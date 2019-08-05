Dr. Anne White Winston-Salem announces competition wins for horse
Aug 05, 2019, 10:23 ET
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. White of Winston-Salem, North Carolina is proud to announce that her 5-year-old horse Say Amen Again also affectionately known as "Tuck" won the 3 gaited OPEN STAKE CHAMPIONSHIP at the Blue Ridge Classic Horse Show in Asheville, NC on Saturday night (July 27th). Earlier in the week he won the 3 gaited limit class unanimously. This was only Say Amen Again's third horse show, having previously won at the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show and Winning Reserve at the J.D. Massey Classic Horse Show in Clemson, SC.
Tuck is royally bred out of the world champion WC Hallelujah Chorus and Undulata's Nutcracker, the nation's number one saddlebred breeding stallion. His trainer, Taylor Young, of Carolene Stables, in Taylorsville, NC was in the irons for the ride. The pair faced stiff competition in the class, including World Champion WC Amy Farrah Fowler. They are now headed for the World Championship Horse Show to be held August 17-24, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
