Dr. Anne White Winston-Salem announces competition wins for horse

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. White of Winston-Salem, North Carolina is proud to announce that her 5-year-old horse Say Amen Again also affectionately known as "Tuck" won the 3 gaited OPEN STAKE CHAMPIONSHIP at the Blue Ridge Classic Horse Show in Asheville, NC on Saturday night (July 27th). Earlier in the week he won the 3 gaited limit class unanimously. This was only Say Amen Again's third horse show, having previously won at the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show and Winning Reserve at the J.D. Massey Classic Horse Show in Clemson, SC.