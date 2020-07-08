Dr. Anthony Cristillo Joins MSC, a Dovel company, as Senior Vice President, Health Information Systems

Dr. Cristillo brings more than 25 years of experience in biomedical research focused on the development of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics targeting infectious and non-infectious diseases. In addition, he has more than 15 years of experience serving as Principal Investigator, Co-Principal Investigator, Program Director, and Project Manager in support of federal government and commercial contracts. Over this period, he has helped lead the development of preclinical and clinical information systems in support of biomedical research. Most recently, Dr. Cristillo served as Vice President, Clinical and Public Health Sciences at SSS, Inc. and led clinical research operations in infectious diseases and chronic diseases including cancer, oversaw more than 200+ personnel, and increased company growth through the development of a $200M+ pipeline of government and commercial contract opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony to MSC as we expand our technology and life sciences services to support our current and prospective customers," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. "Our Health Information Systems division works at the leading edge using advanced technologies to further our customers' missions and I am excited that Tony's background aligns perfectly with our approach to providing blended technology and scientific solutions."

Today's health organizations are serving diverse user populations, managing and securing vast amounts of complex data, and adhering to strict regulations, all while trying to innovate for more efficiency, sharing, and improved knowledge. MSC develops and designs unique solutions that enable customers to better use and disseminate research and data.

"I am excited to join the dynamic and mission-focused teams of MSC and Dovel," said Dr. Cristillo. "The organizations have a unique and tenured understanding of the blended approach required to meet complex public health and life sciences missions and I look forward to working with the team to continue providing leading solutions to our customers."

