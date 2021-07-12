Dr. Anwar Gargash Begins Visit to Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning his week-long visit to Washington, His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash highlighted the strength and continuity of the UAE-US partnership while intensifying cooperation on pressing global challenges like climate, COVID, and nuclear proliferation.

"The US and UAE are close friends and important allies who share the same outlook for a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East," said HE Dr. Gargash, diplomatic advisor to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, "The UAE will work with the US and other allies to pursue diplomatic solutions to our shared challenges."

In briefings with senior Biden Administration officials, Members of Congress, and foreign policy analysts, HE Dr. Gargash will reinforce the UAE's firm commitment to de-escalation and diplomacy in a common quest for a more peaceful and prosperous region. Now representing the UAE before a fourth US President, UAE Minister of State and Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba will join Dr. Anwar throughout his visit.

HE Dr. Gargash and US officials will also consider ways to deepen cooperation in order to resolve conflicts and address pressing global challenges, such as climate change, global COVID-19 vaccine distribution and economic recovery efforts. Along those lines, increasing bilateral trade and investment is a key priority for the UAE, which is already the US' largest export destination in the Middle East, and a significant investor in the US.

His visit to Washington will be the first by a senior UAE diplomat since the signing of the Abraham Accords last fall, which normalized UAE relations with Israel. HE Dr. Gargash will discuss ways to strengthen and expand upon the accords with his US counterparts.

On Thursday, HE Dr. Gargash, the former UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, will speak at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Assistant Minister for Political Affairs Lana Nusseibeh will join HE Dr. Gargash at the event to announce a new diplomatic training initiative with SAIS.

Media Contact:

Lamiyae Jbari

[email protected]

202 243 2464

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

