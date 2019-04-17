Dr. Astrid Larsen Joins NextLevel Health Partners, Inc. As Vice President Of Population Health Management

CHICAGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NextLevel Health Partners, Inc., a Medicaid managed care company in Illinois, today announced that Astrid Larsen has joined the organization as Vice President of Population Health Management. In her new role, Dr. Larsen will be responsible for developing a data-driven approach to NextLevel Health's Population Health Program.

"NextLevel Health is a population health management company," said Dr. Cheryl Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of NextLevel Health. "Dr. Larsen's expertise will help us to bring that vision to full operational fruition."

Dr. Larsen will lead the Integrated Care Management Operations strategy and work collaboratively to drive provider integration, membership growth, membership retention and quality throughout the organization. As an experienced healthcare professional with more than 10 years of progressive experience, Dr. Larsen brings NextLevel Health valuable skills in population health program development, healthcare management, crisis intervention and clinical supervision.

"Dr. Larsen will lead company efforts to design and deploy operational dashboards that support measurable performance with our clinical day-to-day work," said Dr. Dianna Grant, Chief Medical Officer of NextLevel Health Partners. "Dr. Larsen's expertise as a professor and practitioner will also help us build internal teams of population health experts."

"I was drawn to NextLevel Health's commitment to member engagement in decisions related to their health, and I believe this philosophy sets NextLevel Health apart," Dr. Larsen said. "I look forward to continuing and growing our focus on using data to increase membership and educate the population on the benefits of preventative and proactive engagement in their healthcare."

In her previous role as Director of Operations, Care Coordination, at Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Larsen instituted complex case management in the northwest region primary care offices, creating a more robust continuum of care both in the health system and community. She led a team of more than 50 nurses and social service professionals and managed the supervisory team assigned to the four separate facets of care coordination; discharge planning, utilization review, social services and clerical support.

Dr. Larsen has recently completed her PhD in Performance Psychology from Grand Canyon University, a Master's in Business Administration in Leadership from Aurora University and a Master's in Clinical Psychology from Benedictine University.

About NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.:

NextLevel Health is a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accredited health plan serving Cook County residents with Medicaid and for Cook County residents in the Managed Long-Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) program (Medicare and Medicaid). NextLevel Health Partners provides services to Medicaid recipients as a participating member of HealthChoice Illinois, the state's Medicaid managed care program. NextLevel Health Partners, Inc. assists in coordinating your care with a deeper understanding of you, your community, and your health, one-on-one, right in your own community. NextLevel Health Partners best serves their community by increasing access to health care, building strong partnerships in the neighborhoods they serve and by understanding important local issues.

