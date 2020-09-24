Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. James Lankford to Speak on Thursday Night at Family Research Council Action's Values Voter Summit 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council Action's fifteenth annual Values Voter Summit will continue broadcasting on Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET. Dr. Ben Carson and Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) are scheduled to speak. Instead of attending in person, this year values voters will join the all-virtual event from their own homes and churches.

Other speakers confirmed for Thursday evening include Pastor Jack Hibbs, Dr. Bill Bennett, Dr. Carol Swain, Scott Turner, Tim Wildmon, Bill Pascoe, Gayle Trotter, Andrew Wommack, Abigail Shrier, Walt Heyer, Sydney Wright, Larry Taunton, Virginia Prodan, and Michele Bachmann.

President Trump is scheduled to speak on Friday. Other confirmed speakers for Friday include: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), Mark Meadows, Franklin Graham, Ben Watson, Scott Rasmussen, Pastor Carter Conlon, General Jerry Boykin, Ken Blackwell, Carrie Severino, Gary Bauer, and James Robison.

This year's summit also features a brand-new episode format. These episodes feature roundtable discussion and interviews and will stream live September 22-25 from 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, due to the online format, registration is offered at no charge, providing free access to the nightly episodes, as well as the activist training session, which will stream on September 26 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Eastern.

To attend the virtual event, register here: www.valuesvotersummit.org. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Values Voter Summit 2020 sponsors also include AFA Action, American Values, Truth & Liberty Coalition, Judicial Crisis Network, and Family Research Council. Bott Radio Network is the radio sponsor, and The Christian Post is the first-time media sponsor.

