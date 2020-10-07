Dr. Bina Parekh to Deliver Keynote Address at the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators Virtual 11th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference

CRANBURY, N.J.­, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been months since the first waves of COVID-19 hit America's hospitals, but many healthcare providers are still experiencing the lingering effects of the pandemic in the form of vicarious and secondary trauma and "compassion fatigue." These are topics of particular interest to clinical psychologist Bina Parekh, PhD, and the focus of her Keynote Address at the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) Virtual 11th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference.

Dr. Parekh will deliver her presentation, "Understanding Vicarious Trauma and Its Path to Resilience," on Friday, November 6, at 9:15 a.m. During her talk, she will address how direct COVID-19 trauma and vicarious trauma from the pandemic intersect among healthcare workers and other frontline responders, the risk factors for vicarious trauma, and its effects on therapists and helpers. Dr. Parekh will also offer pathways for response to this trauma that can lead to vicarious resilience, including finding privilege in the shared journey, developing purpose and personal growth, and deriving positive meaning in serving humanity.

"A core competency for all navigators is facilitating patient-centered care by demonstrating sensitivity and responsiveness to a diverse patient population," shares Sharon Gentry, RN, MSN, CBCN, AOCN, HON-ONN-CG, Program Director, AONN+. Counseling, problem-solving with shared decision-making, building trust in relationships, providing culturally sensitive care and education as well as promoting strategies for coping with disease, treatment, and distress/anxiety are daily navigation activities. Constant exposure to patient and systemic concerns with an ongoing goal to provide support can have a cumulative impact if a navigator extends themselves beyond what is reasonable for their own well-being. This presentation will provide avenues to recognize the impact that work is having on navigators at a personal level, recognize the normal reactions, and allow them to be creative and constructive in addressing self-care. I look forward to this timely presentation for navigators to gain professional knowledge on their well-being so they can remain healthier and effective in their daily work."

AONN+'s Virtual 11th Annual Navigation & Survivorship Conference will take place November 4-8 and will feature informative sessions by industry thought leaders, poster and podium presentations, and the AONN+ Awards. There will also be plenty of opportunities to connect with peers, share best practices, and learn from exhibitors about the latest innovations in providing optimal patient care. Learn more and register today.

About Dr. Bina Parekh

An expert in cross-cultural psychology, gender and class issues, substance-related disorders, pain management, and trauma, Dr. Parekh serves as Associate Department Chair and Associate Professor in the Clinical Psychology program at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Irvine.

She completed a 2-year postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Psychiatry at Kaiser Permanente in Milpitas, CA, specializing in general psychiatry, behavioral medicine, trauma, and chemical dependency. Dr. Parekh holds a PhD degree in clinical psychology with a minor in biostatistics from Loma Linda University and a master's degree in community psychology from New York University. She has taught in the areas of cross-cultural psychology, research methods/statistics, cognitive behavioral therapy, psychometric theory, diversity, health pathology, and psychopathology at UC Irvine, CSU Fullerton, and CSU San Bernardino.

Dr. Parekh has served as a project coordinator for several large grants at the Behavioral Health Institute at San Diego State University (SDSU) and acted as a clinical supervisor in the joint doctoral program between SDSU and the University of California, San Diego. She has also published several peer-reviewed papers in the areas of cross-cultural psychology and behavioral health.

About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators® (www.aonnonline.org)

The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+) is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has nearly 8,900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.

The Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship® (www.jons-online.com) is the official publication of AONN+. JONS seeks to strengthen the role of nurse and patient navigators in cancer care by serving as a platform for these professionals to disseminate original research findings, exchange best practices, and find support for their growing community.

CONQUER: the patient voice™ magazine (www.conquer-magazine.com) is the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) premier forum for patients with cancer. CONQUER features articles written by and for patients with cancer, survivors, nurse navigators, and other oncology team members. This magazine addresses the issues that patients, their family members, and caregivers face every day in an easy-to-read format. Issues include interviews with patients with cancer, information on access to care, and articles on lifestyle topics such as nutrition, stress management, personal finance, and legal and employer issues. CONQUER also features patient stories that are nominated for the AONN+ Hero of Hope™ award, which is presented at the AONN+ Annual Conference. All stories are compiled in a special issue of CONQUER at the end of the year.

Gwen Coverdale, 267-884-6328

[email protected]

SOURCE The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators