Dr. Blaise W. Baxter Joins Artio Medical's Leadership Team

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announced that distinguished neurovascular and peripheral vascular interventional radiologist, Blaise W. Baxter, MD, FRCPC, FSNIC, has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Neurovascular and Peripheral Vascular Interventions. In his new role, Dr. Baxter recently presented an update on Artio's Endura Embolization System at the B.R.A.I.N Conference in London, UK.

"Dr. Baxter is a world-renowned clinician with a passion for innovation and improving patient outcomes," commented Dr. F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "We are excited to welcome him to the Artio leadership team and look forward to working with him to develop our portfolio of new products. I can't think of a better partner for me and Artio."

"I have been so impressed with the Artio team and their ability to invent and develop amazing new medical devices," commented Dr. Baxter. "I am excited to see what we can do together to provide new and better solutions for patients and physicians."

With over 25 years of clinical and research experience, Dr. Baxter has been a tireless advocate for patients. He is a past President of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery and currently serves as Chairman of the SNIS Foundation. He also serves as an Executive Committee Member of the American Society of Neuroradiology and a Scientific Statements Committee Member at the American Stroke Association. Dr. Baxter has been a pioneer in new stroke treatments and, while serving as Chairman and Assistant Professor of Radiology for the University of Tennessee, he helped develop the Southeast Regional Stroke Center at Erlanger Health System into one of the largest stroke centers in the US. He has authored more than 100 clinical and scientific publications and given more than 200 invited lectures in over 20 countries around the world. He is the recipient of many prestigious honors and awards, including Fellow of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery and the Baroness Erlanger Distinguished Physician Award. He was also a Flight Surgeon and Diving Medical Officer for the Search and Rescue Squadron stationed at the Canadian Forces Base in Greenwood, Nova Scotia.



About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.

About the Endura™ Embolization System

Cerebral aneurysms affect about 4% of the global population. There are almost 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, usually due to rupture and hemorrhagic stroke. Artio Medical is developing the Endura Embolization System to provide a new option for cerebral aneurysm treatment. The Endura System offers a unique combination of coils and a balloon designed for placement within the aneurysm sac to provide immediate and durable aneurysm occlusion. The Endura System is under development and not available for sale.

