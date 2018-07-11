Dr. Bob Raffa Joins Bridge Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board Bring Decades of Research and Experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical startup Bridge Therapeutics announces the addition of Dr. Bob Raffa as its newest Scientific Advisory Board member.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Raffa join our scientific advisory board. His research on pain and addiction medications will help us develop more effective pain medications with less potential for abuse" says Dr. Dave Bergstrom, Chief Operating Officer of Bridge Therapeutics.

Bridge Therapeutics

Dr. Raffa is a global leader in pharmacology, with over 40 years of preclinical research on drug abuse and analgesic drug discovery. He has held many prestigious leadership roles, including Co-Leader for analgesic drug discovery at Johnson & Johnson where he attained the level of Research Fellow, as well as being Professor Emeritus at Temple University School of Pharmacy.

Dr. Raffa has published over 300 papers in refereed journals and has published 11 books on topics related to pharmacology, pain, and drug abuse. He is a Co-Editor of the Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics. He is a past president of the Mid-Atlantic Pharmacology Society, and he lectures and consults worldwide on analgesics and analgesic combinations.

Bridge Therapeutics' patented lead investigational drug BT-205 is similar to the idea of the centrally-acting opioid/non-opioid analgesic drug Ultracet® for which Dr. Raffa holds a patent. In all, Dr. Raffa holds nine patents on analgesic drugs.

About Bridge Therapeutics

Bridge Therapeutics is an innovative, late development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approvals of a patented (U.S. Patent #8410092) drug combination, BT-205, for the treatment of chronic pain in opioid-experienced patients. Its investigational drug BT-205 is a unique combination of two chronic pain drugs — the partial-agonist opioid buprenorphine and the NSAID meloxicam — delivered in a state-of-the-art sublingual formulation. Bridge Therapeutics' goal is to make the BT-205 compound and other investigational new drug candidates available to millions of patients experiencing chronic pain.

Ultracet® is a registered trademark of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Titusville, New Jersey.

