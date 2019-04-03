HENDERSON, Nev., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bonnie Fraser is being acknowledged by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine for her work as a Wound Care Physician at Valley/Henderson Hospital.

It is at Valley/Henderson Hospital where Dr. Bonnie Fraser worked to carry out the mission of the hospital to improve patients' health, by enriching their lives through quality care and comprehensive education to every patient each time. With compassion, innovation, and partnership at the forefront of the hospitals core values, they lead their staff into delivering excellent health care service through every individual and family encounter.



With 17 years of illustrious service, Dr. Bonnie Fraser served as an expert in Hand & Microvascular Surgery. Her motto for success has always been to take the pain early and often, to train harder and to become a better doctor. After 17 years as a dedicated surgeon, she couldn't find it in her compassionate nature to step away; it was from there she made the transition from Hand Surgeon to Wound Care Specialist. With her pride in the medical service she has always advised anyone looking to go into the medical field to "Be proud and passionate about the profession of medicine, because it's a privilege not a right to be a physician."



Dr. Fraser's exceptional educational background plays a crucial role in her success; she studied at the Ross University-School of Medicine where she received her MD in Medicine. Dr. Fraser completed her residency in Michigan State University KCMS & SUNY Upstate for General Surgery. Following that, Dr. Fraser finished her Fellowship at the University of New Mexico in Orthopedic Hand & Microvascular.



In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Fraser is a member of Karate Group ran by Grand Master John Natividad's Dojo and loved to take advantage of hiking in the mountains of Las Vegas.



Dr. Fraser would love to dedicate her recognition in the memory of her late father Robert Fraser, as well as to her family members and mentors who have supported her in all of her endeavors.

