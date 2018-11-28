Dr. Bradford Berk, Former CEO Of University Of Rochester Medical Center, Joins The Board Of Health Care Originals

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Originals (HCO), a leading digital health tech and wearable devices company is pleased to announce that Dr. Bradford Berk, former CEO of University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC), has joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Berk is Professor of Medicine, Cardiology, and Pharmacology and the Director, University of Rochester Neurorestoration Institute. He has served on the faculties of Harvard Medical School, Emory University, and the University of Washington. Dr. Berk was previously Chairman of Medicine (1999-2006) and Chief of the Cardiology Unit (1998-2003) at the University of Rochester. Dr. Berk is a fellow of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, and a member of the Association of American Physicians. Dr. Berk is past-president of the North American Vascular Biology Organization (NAVBO). He is on the editorial boards of the prominent clinical and research journals Circulation, Circulation Research, and the Journal of Clinical Investigation. He serves on the Empire State Stem Cell Board Funding Committee, and has served on several National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute Committees, including Vascular Cell and Molecular Biology review committee, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Stem Cell Clinical Trial Network and Gene and Cell-Based Therapies, as well as the DSMB for the Trial to Assess Chelation Therapy.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of HCO. I have followed the company since its inception at the University of Rochester, and have been impressed at its steady growth, combined with its rapid innovation and product development. This is a particularly opportune moment for the company as they bring their first product to market (a wearable asthma detection device) and develop several commercial relationships. As CEO of UR Medicine, I was very familiar with the burden of asthma in our community, and the difficulty controlling clinical exacerbations, especially in children. We showed that a community-based effort, "The Breath of Hope" was able to significantly reduce the number of ER visits of children with asthma. I believe that HCO's device and its platform technology, which puts the power of disease recognition and treatment in the hands of the patient, will dramatically change health care behavior to improve health and decrease cost. This is particularly true for asthma which results in a high frequency of visits to the ER. I look forward to helping HCO grow, and observing the positive effects on the communities that adopt its technology as part of population health management," said Dr. Berk.

"As we build out our board of directors, we look for members that could partner with us positively and impact our current strategies but going beyond that, facilitate our aspirations. Throughout our interactions with Dr. Berk, we have been delighted by his ready grasp of the promise of our platform technology, and we look forward to his contributions based on his vast experience within health institutions as we continue to grow. We are honored to have such an eminent physician joining us, and welcome Dr. Berk to this position and look forward to the future with such an eminent person collaborating with us," said Jared Dwarika, Co-Founder of HCO.

Keith Wilson, Cranberry Capital Managing Partner, said "Dr. Brad Berk brings a wealth of experience through his leading efforts as a pioneer and innovator in the field of Medicine as well as his deep experience in bringing functional technology to patients. We look forward to his deep experience along with medical device pioneer Eric Allyn to aid in the exciting commercial deployment of HCO's innovative platform technology."

Health Care Originals (HCO), (www.healthcareoriginals.com), named one of the Top 4 Medical IoT technologies in the world in 2017, winner of WT's Innovation World Cup in 2016 and termed Breakthrough Innovation by hp TechVentures, is a leading digital health startup, integrating IoT technologies to empower everyone through improved understanding and management of their health and medical conditions. HCO's current wearable solutions are optimized for respiratory system applications, providing revolutionary, actionable insight into illnesses like asthma and COPD, respiratory syndromes, research, health & safety and competitive sports. HCO is a resident company at the Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS (JLABS @ NYC) incubator.

