Dr. BRANDT®’s NEW C Scription Brightening Serum with 20% THD Ascorbate, highest concentration of effective Vitamin C in skincare.

The NEW C Scription™ Brightening Serum is built around one particularly potent form known as THD Ascorbate — recognized by dermatologists as the gold-standard in topical Vitamin Cs and 3 times as potent as traditional Vitamin C. With a 20% concentration of THD Ascorbate, C Scription™ contains the highest percentage of Vitamin C available in skincare, known to be safe and effective on all skin types. It works to brighten skin and support natural collagen production for decreased appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for firming looking skin.

The serum includes 4% Hexylresorcinol complex - a melanin-inhibitor whose efficacy is increased when combined with Vitamin C, and 1% Plankton extract, which naturally targets hyperpigmentation without affecting normally-pigmented surrounding skin. Caviar Lime Extract rounds out the formula, providing gentle, natural exfoliation.

C Scription™ Brightening Serum from Dr. BRANDT® is dermatologist tested, ophthalmologist tested and hypoallergenic. In clinical testing, after 7 days of use 91% reported the product evens skin tone and texture, leaving the skin looking more luminous and radiant.* This serum is packed with 25% clinical grade brightening agent to visibly brighten skin, fade the look of dark spots, even the complexion, and help improve the signs of photoaging.

Apply 3 to 5 drops in the palm of your hand, massage over face and neck on cleansed skin day and night. Follow with your favorite moisturizer and sunscreen for optimal results.

WHAT IT COSTS: $115

WHERE TO FIND IT: drbrandtskincare.com , Sephora.com , @drbrandt on Instagram

*self-assessment test conducted on 34 volunteers

