Dr. Brian Cole Implements New Wound Closure Innovation To Ease And Improve Healing

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is the first in the Chicago area to utilize a new wound closure technology: Micro-Anchor Skin Closures by BandGrip, Inc. MOR and BandGrip have partnered to provide this new alternative for post-surgery recovery. Instead of staples or other methods for closing wounds, BandGrip Micro-Anchor Skin Closures provide a safe, fast and minimally invasive way to heal.

Dr. Brian Cole, MBA, MOR Managing Partner, now uses the product for his surgical patients. "Patient-centered care is of paramount importance to me, and BandGrip addresses many of the concerns my patients have," Dr. Cole remarks.

This new technology is painless and easy to remove, unlike other post-surgery methods for closing wounds. It holds the skin gently and reduces closure time by more than 30%.

"BandGrip helps me and my surgical team close an incision faster, which means patients spend less time under anesthesia and are less susceptible to the complications of surgery. In addition, the product is transparent so patients and surgeons can watch the pinched skin underneath the bandage heal and check for any infections," Cole explains. "There is no pain when BandGrip is removed as opposed to sutures and staples. In some cases, patients can even remove BandGrip themselves at home. And, the cosmetic results are better than I have seen compared to other closure methods. When patients see the minimal scarring, they are relieved they don't have to hide their skin or feel embarrassed about their scar."

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services as well as physical and occupational therapy. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 7 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago; Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Westchester; and Munster, Indiana. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com/appointments. Follow us on Facebook @MidwestOrthopaedicsatRush or Twitter @mor_docs.

