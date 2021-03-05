Dr. Bryant Marks, Widely Acclaimed Diversity Trainer, Hosts Implicit Bias Special On E.W. Scripps TV Stations Across The Country Next Week "Hidden Bias of Good People"

Training Sessions Heighten Awareness of Implicit Bias that Fuels Racial Discrimination

"Hidden Bias of Good People"

Dr. Bryant T. Marks

  • Dr. Bryant T. Marks, Ph. D, founder and chief equity officer of the National Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE).
  • E.W. Scripps Company, owner of 61 television stations in 41 markets across the country.

  • Dr. Marks, one of the nation's leading implicit bias trainers, will host an hour-long special airing next week on E.W. Scripps Company TV stations in 41 markets across the country. The show, "Hidden Bias of Good People," is an extraordinary effort to raise awareness of the unconscious impulses of people who are unaware of the role their inherent biases play in their actions and decisions. The TV show is essentially an anti-bias training session, a presentation that E.W. Scripps determined is so important to American society, that they are broadcasting it commercial-free to 80 million viewers.

Here is a list of the dates, times and locations of the showings:

Market

Station

Day

Date

Time Period





Phoenix

KNXV (ABC)

Tuesday

9-Mar

7PM

Phoenix

KASW (CW)

Saturday

13-Mar

7PM

Phoenix

KASW (CW)

Sunday

14-Mar

11AM

Tampa

WFTS (ABC)

Wednesday

9-Mar

7PM

Detroit

WXYZ (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Denver

KMGH (ABC)

Tuesday

9-Mar

7PM

Miami

WSFL (CW)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Cleveland

WEWS (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Indianapolis

WRTV (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

San Diego

KGTV (ABC)

Tuesday

9-Mar

8PM

Baltimore

WMAR (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Nashville

WTVF (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

8PM

Salt Lake City

KSTU (FOX)

Saturday

13-Mar

6PM

Kansas City

KSHB (NBC)

Sunday

14-Mar

7PM

Kansas City

KMCI(Indy)

Sunday

14-Mar

7PM

Cincinnati

WCPO (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Milwaukee

WTMJ (NBC)

Thursday

11-Mar

8PM

West Palm

WPTV (NBC)

Thursday

11-Mar

8PM

Las Vegas

KTNV (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Grand Rapids

WXMI (FOX)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Norfolk

WTKR (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Buffalo

WKBW (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Ft. Myers

WFTX (FOX)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Richmond

WTVR (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Tulsa

KJRH (NBC)

Sunday

14-Mar

7PM

Tulsa

KJRH (NBC)

Saturday

20-Mar

6PM

Lexington

WLEX (NBC)

Thursday

11-Mar

8PM

Tucson

KGUN (ABC)

Tuesday

9-Mar

7PM

Tucson

KGUN (ABC)

Saturday

13-Mar

10:35 PM

Tucson

KWBA (CW)

Saturday

13-Mar

7PM

Green Bay

WGBA (NBC)

Monday

8-Mar

6PM

Omaha

KMTV (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

8PM

Omaha

KMTV (CBS)

Saturday

13-Mar

11PM

Waco/Bryan

KXXV (ABC)

Tuesday

9-Mar

7PM

Waco/Bryan

KXXV (ABC)

Sunday

14-Mar

3PM

Colorado Springs

KOAA (NBC)

Sunday

7-Mar

6PM

Boise

KIVI (ABC)

Tuesday

9-Mar

7PM

Tallahassee

WTXL (ABC)

Wednesday

10-Mar

7PM

Lansing

WSYM (FOX)

Monday

8-Mar

6PM

Lafayette

KATC (ABC)

Tuesday

9-Mar

7PM

Lafayette

KATC.2 (CW)

Tuesday

9-Mar

9PM

Bakersfield

KERO (ABC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Santa Barbara

KSBY (NBC)

Monday

8-Mar

7PM

Santa Barbara

KSBY.2 (CW)

Monday

44263

7PM

Corpus Christi

KRIS (NBC)

Thursday

11-Mar

8PM

Corpus Christi

KZTV (CBS)

Saturday

13-Mar

10AM

Corpus Christi

KRIS.2 (CW)

Sunday

14-Mar

10AM

Corpus Christi

KAJA (Spanish)

Monday

8-Mar

4PM

Missoula/Kalispell

KPAX (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

6PM

Billings

KTVQ (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

6PM

Butte/Bozeman

KXLF/KBZK (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

6PM

Twin Falls

KSAW (CBS)

Tuesday

9-Mar

7PM

Great Falls

KRTV (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

6PM

Helena

KXLH (CBS)

Monday

8-Mar

6PM

Media Contact:  For inquiries regarding NTIRE and print or broadcast interviews with Dr. Marks, please contact Michael K. Frisby [email protected]/202-625-4328.

NTIRE Social Media Campaign: #Implicit Bias #SeeME will make people more aware of their biases in hopes of changing them. On Monday, 3/8/21 NTIRE's social media pages will compel people of all races to acknowledge #ImplicitBias and combat it by asking others to #SeeME.

