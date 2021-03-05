Dr. Bryant Marks, Widely Acclaimed Diversity Trainer, Hosts Implicit Bias Special On E.W. Scripps TV Stations Across The Country Next Week "Hidden Bias of Good People"

WHO:

Dr. Bryant T. Marks , Ph. D , founder and chief equity officer of the National Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE).

, Ph. D founder and chief equity officer of the National Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE). E.W. Scripps Company, owner of 61 television stations in 41 markets across the country.

WHAT:

Dr. Marks, one of the nation's leading implicit bias trainers, will host an hour-long special airing next week on E.W. Scripps Company TV stations in 41 markets across the country. The show, "Hidden Bias of Good People," is an extraordinary effort to raise awareness of the unconscious impulses of people who are unaware of the role their inherent biases play in their actions and decisions. The TV show is essentially an anti-bias training session, a presentation that E.W. Scripps determined is so important to American society, that they are broadcasting it commercial-free to 80 million viewers.

WHEN:

Here is a list of the dates, times and locations of the showings:

Market Station Day Date Time Period









Phoenix KNXV (ABC) Tuesday 9-Mar 7PM Phoenix KASW (CW) Saturday 13-Mar 7PM Phoenix KASW (CW) Sunday 14-Mar 11AM Tampa WFTS (ABC) Wednesday 9-Mar 7PM Detroit WXYZ (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Denver KMGH (ABC) Tuesday 9-Mar 7PM Miami WSFL (CW) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Cleveland WEWS (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Indianapolis WRTV (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM San Diego KGTV (ABC) Tuesday 9-Mar 8PM Baltimore WMAR (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Nashville WTVF (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 8PM Salt Lake City KSTU (FOX) Saturday 13-Mar 6PM Kansas City KSHB (NBC) Sunday 14-Mar 7PM Kansas City KMCI(Indy) Sunday 14-Mar 7PM Cincinnati WCPO (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Milwaukee WTMJ (NBC) Thursday 11-Mar 8PM West Palm WPTV (NBC) Thursday 11-Mar 8PM Las Vegas KTNV (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Grand Rapids WXMI (FOX) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Norfolk WTKR (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Buffalo WKBW (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Ft. Myers WFTX (FOX) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Richmond WTVR (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Tulsa KJRH (NBC) Sunday 14-Mar 7PM Tulsa KJRH (NBC) Saturday 20-Mar 6PM Lexington WLEX (NBC) Thursday 11-Mar 8PM Tucson KGUN (ABC) Tuesday 9-Mar 7PM Tucson KGUN (ABC) Saturday 13-Mar 10:35 PM Tucson KWBA (CW) Saturday 13-Mar 7PM Green Bay WGBA (NBC) Monday 8-Mar 6PM Omaha KMTV (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 8PM Omaha KMTV (CBS) Saturday 13-Mar 11PM Waco/Bryan KXXV (ABC) Tuesday 9-Mar 7PM Waco/Bryan KXXV (ABC) Sunday 14-Mar 3PM Colorado Springs KOAA (NBC) Sunday 7-Mar 6PM Boise KIVI (ABC) Tuesday 9-Mar 7PM Tallahassee WTXL (ABC) Wednesday 10-Mar 7PM Lansing WSYM (FOX) Monday 8-Mar 6PM Lafayette KATC (ABC) Tuesday 9-Mar 7PM Lafayette KATC.2 (CW) Tuesday 9-Mar 9PM Bakersfield KERO (ABC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Santa Barbara KSBY (NBC) Monday 8-Mar 7PM Santa Barbara KSBY.2 (CW) Monday 44263 7PM Corpus Christi KRIS (NBC) Thursday 11-Mar 8PM Corpus Christi KZTV (CBS) Saturday 13-Mar 10AM Corpus Christi KRIS.2 (CW) Sunday 14-Mar 10AM Corpus Christi KAJA (Spanish) Monday 8-Mar 4PM Missoula/Kalispell KPAX (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 6PM Billings KTVQ (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 6PM Butte/Bozeman KXLF/KBZK (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 6PM Twin Falls KSAW (CBS) Tuesday 9-Mar 7PM Great Falls KRTV (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 6PM Helena KXLH (CBS) Monday 8-Mar 6PM

Media Contact: For inquiries regarding NTIRE and print or broadcast interviews with Dr. Marks, please contact Michael K. Frisby [email protected]/202-625-4328.

NTIRE Social Media Campaign: #Implicit Bias #SeeME will make people more aware of their biases in hopes of changing them. On Monday, 3/8/21 NTIRE's social media pages will compel people of all races to acknowledge #ImplicitBias and combat it by asking others to #SeeME.

SOURCE NTIRE