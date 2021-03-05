Dr. Bryant Marks, Widely Acclaimed Diversity Trainer, Hosts Implicit Bias Special On E.W. Scripps TV Stations Across The Country Next Week "Hidden Bias of Good People"
Training Sessions Heighten Awareness of Implicit Bias that Fuels Racial Discrimination
Mar 05, 2021, 13:16 ET
ATLANTA, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
- Dr. Bryant T. Marks, Ph. D, founder and chief equity officer of the National Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE).
- E.W. Scripps Company, owner of 61 television stations in 41 markets across the country.
WHAT:
- Dr. Marks, one of the nation's leading implicit bias trainers, will host an hour-long special airing next week on E.W. Scripps Company TV stations in 41 markets across the country. The show, "Hidden Bias of Good People," is an extraordinary effort to raise awareness of the unconscious impulses of people who are unaware of the role their inherent biases play in their actions and decisions. The TV show is essentially an anti-bias training session, a presentation that E.W. Scripps determined is so important to American society, that they are broadcasting it commercial-free to 80 million viewers.
WHEN:
Here is a list of the dates, times and locations of the showings:
|
Market
|
Station
|
Day
|
Date
|
Time Period
|
Phoenix
|
KNXV (ABC)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Phoenix
|
KASW (CW)
|
Saturday
|
13-Mar
|
7PM
|
Phoenix
|
KASW (CW)
|
Sunday
|
14-Mar
|
11AM
|
Tampa
|
WFTS (ABC)
|
Wednesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Detroit
|
WXYZ (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Denver
|
KMGH (ABC)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Miami
|
WSFL (CW)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Cleveland
|
WEWS (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Indianapolis
|
WRTV (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
San Diego
|
KGTV (ABC)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
8PM
|
Baltimore
|
WMAR (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Nashville
|
WTVF (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
8PM
|
Salt Lake City
|
KSTU (FOX)
|
Saturday
|
13-Mar
|
6PM
|
Kansas City
|
KSHB (NBC)
|
Sunday
|
14-Mar
|
7PM
|
Kansas City
|
KMCI(Indy)
|
Sunday
|
14-Mar
|
7PM
|
Cincinnati
|
WCPO (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Milwaukee
|
WTMJ (NBC)
|
Thursday
|
11-Mar
|
8PM
|
West Palm
|
WPTV (NBC)
|
Thursday
|
11-Mar
|
8PM
|
Las Vegas
|
KTNV (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Grand Rapids
|
WXMI (FOX)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Norfolk
|
WTKR (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Buffalo
|
WKBW (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Ft. Myers
|
WFTX (FOX)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Richmond
|
WTVR (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Tulsa
|
KJRH (NBC)
|
Sunday
|
14-Mar
|
7PM
|
Tulsa
|
KJRH (NBC)
|
Saturday
|
20-Mar
|
6PM
|
Lexington
|
WLEX (NBC)
|
Thursday
|
11-Mar
|
8PM
|
Tucson
|
KGUN (ABC)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Tucson
|
KGUN (ABC)
|
Saturday
|
13-Mar
|
10:35 PM
|
Tucson
|
KWBA (CW)
|
Saturday
|
13-Mar
|
7PM
|
Green Bay
|
WGBA (NBC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
6PM
|
Omaha
|
KMTV (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
8PM
|
Omaha
|
KMTV (CBS)
|
Saturday
|
13-Mar
|
11PM
|
Waco/Bryan
|
KXXV (ABC)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Waco/Bryan
|
KXXV (ABC)
|
Sunday
|
14-Mar
|
3PM
|
Colorado Springs
|
KOAA (NBC)
|
Sunday
|
7-Mar
|
6PM
|
Boise
|
KIVI (ABC)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Tallahassee
|
WTXL (ABC)
|
Wednesday
|
10-Mar
|
7PM
|
Lansing
|
WSYM (FOX)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
6PM
|
Lafayette
|
KATC (ABC)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Lafayette
|
KATC.2 (CW)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
9PM
|
Bakersfield
|
KERO (ABC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Santa Barbara
|
KSBY (NBC)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
7PM
|
Santa Barbara
|
KSBY.2 (CW)
|
Monday
|
44263
|
7PM
|
Corpus Christi
|
KRIS (NBC)
|
Thursday
|
11-Mar
|
8PM
|
Corpus Christi
|
KZTV (CBS)
|
Saturday
|
13-Mar
|
10AM
|
Corpus Christi
|
KRIS.2 (CW)
|
Sunday
|
14-Mar
|
10AM
|
Corpus Christi
|
KAJA (Spanish)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
4PM
|
Missoula/Kalispell
|
KPAX (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
6PM
|
Billings
|
KTVQ (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
6PM
|
Butte/Bozeman
|
KXLF/KBZK (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
6PM
|
Twin Falls
|
KSAW (CBS)
|
Tuesday
|
9-Mar
|
7PM
|
Great Falls
|
KRTV (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
6PM
|
Helena
|
KXLH (CBS)
|
Monday
|
8-Mar
|
6PM
Media Contact: For inquiries regarding NTIRE and print or broadcast interviews with Dr. Marks, please contact Michael K. Frisby [email protected]/202-625-4328.
NTIRE Social Media Campaign: #Implicit Bias #SeeME will make people more aware of their biases in hopes of changing them. On Monday, 3/8/21 NTIRE's social media pages will compel people of all races to acknowledge #ImplicitBias and combat it by asking others to #SeeME.
SOURCE NTIRE
