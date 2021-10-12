Dr. Charlie Seltzer Transforms Philadelphia's Health and Wellness Scene With New Space and Services

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia's top weight loss doctor—and the only physician in the country to be both board certified in Obesity Medicine and certified as a Strength and Conditioning Coach by the National Strength and Conditioning Association—Dr. Charlie Seltzer is opening the first space in the city where clients can receive physician-supervised personal fitness training, nutrition plans, and IV therapy all in one place.

"When it comes to your health, taking care of everything in one spot with people who are uniquely credentialed is a model that's rarely found," says Dr. Charlie Seltzer, MD, CSCS, DABOM. "You typically have to go to three or four places to achieve the results you want, which is why we're so excited about this move. It's not just about weight loss here—it's about your overall health."

New services include:



Personal training - After a fitness evaluation, clients will receive a personal workout plan they can do alongside a certified fitness trainer in Dr. Seltzer's new state of the art facility. The trainers help with form and ensure all workouts are being performed safely and effectively. What sets this apart from other programs? It's the only physician-supervised training in the city.

- After a fitness evaluation, clients will receive a personal workout plan they can do alongside a certified fitness trainer in Dr. Seltzer's new state of the art facility. The trainers help with form and ensure all workouts are being performed safely and effectively. What sets this apart from other programs? It's the only physician-supervised training in the city. IV therapy - For those looking for a quick dose of hydration, performance enhancement, vitamins, or immunity boosters, IV therapy can help. Whether clients are experiencing jet lag, are hungover, or want to feel good during cold and flu season, a registered nurse can administer the IV needed.

Later this year, Dr. Seltzer will also begin offering dermatological procedures, like Botox and fillers. A licensed injector will be on staff to administer the services typically found at a Med Spa. Additionally, athletes can visit Dr. Seltzer's office for supplements, performance evaluation, and training.

The space is located in Suite 401 of the same building as Dr. Seltzer's current office (1429 Walnut Street) and is equipped with a gym and expert staff that help clients feel good and look good from the inside out. In addition to the new services, clients will be able to receive everything they've come to expect from Dr. Seltzer's Weight Loss, Fitness, and Lifestyle Solutions, like comprehensive weight loss programs and nutrition counseling.

Dr. Charlie Seltzer graduated from the University of Pennsylvania cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts and studied medicine at Jefferson Medical College, where he graduated as a Medical Doctor (M.D.). He worked as a Resident of Internal Medicine at Crozer Chester Medical Center before opening up his practice. Dr. Seltzer is double-certified in internal and obesity medicine, holds a CSCS certification from the National Strength and Conditioning Association, and works with professional athletes, sports commentators, celebrities, and other high-profile clients.

Learn more at www.drseltzerweightloss.com/ .

About Dr. Seltzer's Weight Loss, Lifestyle, and Fitness Solutions

Dr. Seltzer Weight Loss, Lifestyle, and Fitness Solutions takes a 360-degree approach to health and wellness by evaluating and addressing all of the factors contributing to sub-optimal health, including medical problems and medications, sleep, stress, depression, food addiction, busy work schedules, and social commitments. Dr. Seltzer offers comprehensive weight loss programs, personal training, nutrition counseling, IV therapy, and more. For more information, visit www.drseltzerweightloss.com/ .

SOURCE Dr. Charlie Seltzer M.D. Weight Loss, Lifestyle & Fitness Solutions

Related Links

http://www.drseltzerweightloss.com/

