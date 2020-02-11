Dr. ColorChip's $8000 Donation Supports Life-Changing Research

LAKE PARK, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. ColorChip Automotive Paint Chip Repair Company today announced donations totaling $8000 to Knight's Alzheimer Disease Research Center (Knight ADRC) and Rett Syndrome.org. These donations were made possible by Dr. ColorChip's Executive Club members who purchased a "Chipping in for Charity" paint chip repair kit. Dr. ColorChip committed a percentage of those proceeds to go to these worthwhile charities to help fund research in the fight for effective treatment and prevention of these diseases.

"We are very pleased to partner with Knight ADRC and RettSyndrome.org. We appreciate all of the positive feedback from our Club Members who purchased the 'Chipping in for Charity' paint repair kit. I want to personally thank all of our customers who support these causes with their purchase," said Dan McCool, President Dr. ColorChip.

"Thank you so very much for this incredibly generous donation. Generosity like yours is what makes our work possible. We are extremely grateful!" praised Melissa Kennedy, Executive Director RettSyndrome.org. "It's good to know that your efforts have received a strong response from Dr. ColorChip customers and now will help advance research into Alzheimer's Disease," stated Alex Carr, Washington University School of Medicine.

Dr. ColorChip has been in business for 17 years and is the industry leader, rated #1 by The Wall Street Journal, for Do It Your Self (DIY) automotive paint stone chip repair. The DIY kits come with everything a customer needs to permanently repair unsightly paint chips protecting vehicle's finish from rust and other damage. Dr. ColorChip's proprietary three-step paint chip repair process is the easiest and most effective way to touch-up minor automotive paint chips. Each paint is made with a factory match guarantee allowing owners to perform fast, simple professional touch up repairs.

