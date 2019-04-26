Dr. Comella to Present at Paleo f(x) Conference in Austin, Texas

SUNRISE, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC: USRM), a leader in the development of proprietary, physician-based stem cell therapies and novel regenerative medicine solutions, is pleased to announce its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Kristin Comella, will present at the 2018 Paleo f(x) Conference Sunday, April 28, at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.

Dr. Comella will present "The Future of Medicine is Now," at 10 a.m. CST at the Kegenix Paleo On Ramp Stage. She will also participate in several panels to discuss the benefits of regenerative medicine.

"It's always exciting to connect and collaborate with other professionals who are innovating and discovering ways to improve the body's functions and metabolic processes," said Dr. Comella. "It is an honor to be with Michelle Norris and her team, the level of presenters they feature is always invigorating."

Dr. Comella, who has more than 20+ years' experience as a leader as a cellular scientist in the regenerative medicine space, is recognized worldwide by her peers as an innovator and world leader in the development and clinical practice of stem cell products and therapies.

She has also been instrumental in innovating the use of an individual's own (autologous) stem cells which are 500 times more plentiful in fat than in bone marrow, and have the ability to regenerate damaged tissue both systemically as well as locally, as in orthopedic use.

Utilizing stem cells harvested from a patient's own fat can provide healthier alternatives to the use of pharmaceuticals for treating chronic pain and degeneration. Chronic pain has been the source of a national opioid epidemic which The New York Times reported in October is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

USRM has been involved in more than 12,000 stem cell procedures in the past 20 years for a variety of indications including orthopedic, autoimmune, degenerative and neurological diseases. USRM also trains and certifies physicians in stem cell therapy — to date, more than 700+ physicians worldwide.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is an emerging leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product AdipocellTM, as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world.

