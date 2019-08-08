Dr. Craig Downing Appointed Chair of Liaison's EngineeringCAS™ Advisory Board

Liaison launched EngineeringCAS, its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) for graduate engineering education institutions and associations, in 2018. Developed in collaboration with the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), the Global Engineering Deans Council (GEDC) and the International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES), EngineeringCAS serves as a comprehensive marketplace for prospective students to learn more about graduate-level engineering programs. The CAS also provides a more streamlined graduate degree application process that helps admissions offices generate larger applicant pools while eliminating the burdens of manual processing tasks for staff.

"Rose-Hulman's vision is that our graduates will be inspired and prepared for lives of purpose and success, defining and solving the problems of a complex global society. To realize that vision, we must actively contribute to the future of graduate engineering education," said Dr. Downing. "Having just completed our first full cycle on EngineeringCAS, I can say with certainty that Liaison's pioneering CAS technology and its associated services will put engineering applicants, graduates and programs in a much better position to achieve their most important goals as well."

He continued: "I'm honored and excited to serve as the chair of this advisory board. I look forward to guiding Liaison's development of the engineering community while learning from colleagues' best practices and also sharing insights from Rose-Hulman's own journey as well."

Ron Hyman, Liaison's executive director of engineering education solutions, said, "Dr. Downing was a natural fit for chair of the EngineeringCAS advisory board. His extensive experience and commitment to positively impacting the lives of future engineers will serve this community well. We are excited to work closely with him and all of the members of the advisory board to establish a solid pipeline of engineering applicants and ultimately, build a better engineering workforce."

About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value added and career services. Career placement is near 100% year after year. Six of the college's professors are listed in the Princeton Review's Best 300 Professors book. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,100 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students.

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS), graduate education (GradCAS), social work (SocialWorkCAS), psychology (PSYCAS) and architecture (ArchCAS).

