Dr. Cuiwei, Chief Scientist of Squirrel AI Learning, Yixue Group, Invited to AI Forum of International Business School INSEAD: AI Helps Systematically Assess Students' Abilities

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming the most important and revolutionary technology in the current era. Rapid iterative machine learning has begun to reshape many businesses. AI implements production and makes judgment on behalf of human beings, and makes predictions based on data patterns that human beings cannot perceive. It is serving as a new empowerment to the world.

Furthermore, an AI revolution is sweeping across the world. To better explore the rapidly developing business space and enable technologies to energize industry, Institut Européen d Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) organized an AI forum focusing on the rise and influence of artificial intelligence and machine learning in business and society.

With the assistance of AI technology, students' learning in the future can be truly individualized. AI system can customize learning programs suitable for different students according to their knowledge mastery and learning methods. As a result, education can be truly based on students' individual needs.

INSEAD AI forum also invited Vedrana Savic, General Manager of Accenture's Global Thought Leadership; Pierre Robinet, Founder of Living with AI and Senior Partner of Ogilvy Consulting; Phanish Puranam, Professor of Strategic and Organizational Design at INSEAD; Kok Yam Tan, Deputy Secretary-General of Singapore's Intelligent State and Digital Government; Gyorgy Lajtai, Co-founder and Managing Director of Lynx Analytics, and others to express their own insights into the AI revolution.

As one of the world's largest top business schools, INSEAD, the organizer of this forum, ranked 2nd in the world in business and management in 2019 and 2018. INSEAD has been in the top three in the world for many years. It has provided its participants with a truly global educational experience. Its refreshing project and curriculum design are widely recognized in the world.

INSEAD has established regional campuses and cooperated with the world's top institutions. Its business education and researches spread all over the world. 145 renowned academic experts from 40 countries give lectures for more than 1,400 students of MBA, EMBA, professional degree masters and doctors every year. Every year, more than 11,000 senior managers of enterprises participate in INSEAD's executive training programs. INSEAD is known as "Harvard Business School in Europe".

INSEAD has always believed that business will change people's lives. With the compatibility of different opinions and thoughts, it can always inspire different sparks in thought. This INSEAD AI forum is to pursue the great commercial opportunities of AI technology revolution and its real value to the society.

AI Revolution: Technology Empowers AI to Transform Education.

Dr. Cuiwei, Chief Scientist of Squirrel AI Learning, was invited to attend this INSEAD AI forum. This not only benefits from the outstanding achievements of Squirrel AI in AI self-adaptive education, but also because Dr. Cuiwei, the winner of MIT Technology Review 35 under 35 and rated as the backbone of China's most competent new generation of scientists, is the chief scientist of Squirrel AI Learning. The launch of Squirrel AI Learning's AI self-adaptive learning engine has profoundly transformed the basic education of the world's most populous country in terms of technology.

Dr. Cuiwei is one of the earliest promoters of AI self-adaptive education in China. He believes that the process of innovation is a revolution from 0 to 1. The mission of scientific research is to explore depopulated zone and expand the boundaries of human knowledge.

In China's traditional education mode, unified teaching cannot meet the personalized learning needs of students. Different students have different learning abilities and knowledge mastery, and have different preferences for teaching styles. In the one-to-many big class, teachers cannot accurately understand each student's knowledge gaps and then carry out targeted teaching. Students can only rely on "excessive assignments tactic" to fill gaps in the knowledge system, resulting in low learning efficiency.

Excellent teachers can accurately diagnose students' problems and formulate personalized learning plans for students, but it requires the accumulation of teaching experiences for decades. However, China is a vast country with uneven regional development. There are a huge number of students, but a relatively small number of teachers. Besides, there is a severe shortage of high-quality teachers.

Actually, AI adaptation is an excellent method to solve the current education problems in China.

AI self-adaptive learning refers to a learning method that provides corresponding learning environment, instances or field, and finally forms theories and learning methods that can solve problems autonomously through learners' own discovery and summary in learning. Self-adaptive education has a history of more than 20 years, developing from the earliest regularized self-adaptation to the present self-adaptation based on artificial intelligence. Self-adaptive learning can more accurately determine the characteristics of each student and provide them with efficient personalized learning programs.

Squirrel AI Learning's intellectual self-adaptation learning engine can help students in multiple aspects including pre-study diagnosis, diagnosis in the learning process, recommendation of personalized learning plan and personalized learning content, and planning of personalized learning path. The AI engine will match the appropriate learning path according to the knowledge map of students, adjust the learning path and learning content in time, thus ensuring maximum learning efficiency.

Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group uses more than ten kinds of algorithms and in-depth learning technologies. It has numerous world's first AI application technologies, such as MCM capability value training, knowledge map of error cause reconstruction, knowledge point splitting at the most basic level, relevance probability of non-relevance knowledge points, MIBA, etc. In AIED, AREA, IJCAI, KDD and other top AI or educational academic conferences in the world, it has won paper wining awards and been invited to give lectures. The core scientists of Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group are all postdoctors from global unicorn artificial intelligence education giants such as Knewton, Realized IT and ALEKS in the United States. Professor Tom Mitchell, Godfather of Machine Learning and Dean of Computing School of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), serves as the Chief AI Scientist of Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group. Ken Koedinger, Professor of Computer and Psychology Department of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), serves as the Chief Learning Scientist of Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group.

Three years ago, a joint laboratory for artificial intelligence education was established with Stanford International Research Institute (SRI) in Silicon Valley. Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group also established a joint laboratory for AI intelligence self-adaptation education with Automation Institute of Chinese Academy of Sciences. This year, a joint laboratory was established with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group now has been providing services for more than 1,900 schools in more than 20 provinces and 400 cities in China, with about 2 million registered users. Through technological empowerment, Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group is transforming education with AI.

SOURCE Squirrel AI Learning